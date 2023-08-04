Donte DiVicenzo's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. DiVicenzo is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the New York Knicks in the NBA. He is an NBA champion and a two-time NCAA national champion. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Donte DiVicenzo's net worth in 2023.

Donte DiVicenzo's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Donte DiVicenzo's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Fresherslive.

Donte DiVicenzo was born on January 31, 1997, in Newark, Del. He attended Salesianum High School and led the high school varsity team to consecutive state championships. In three seasons with the team, DiVicenzo averaged 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Coming out of high school, DiVicenzo was considered to be a four-star recruit by ESPN. He received scholarship offers from various college basketball programs, including Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Boston College, and Villanova. DiVicenzo would eventually opt to play for the Villanova Wildcats.

At the NCAA level, DiVicenzo would average 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Wildcats in three seasons. But more importantly, he also helped Villanova win two NCAA titles. Apart from winning two NCAA championships, DiVicenzo was also crowned NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player and Big East Sixth Man of the Year in 2018.

Donte DiVicenzo's bank account after college

Donte DiVincenzo's bank account is about to elevate. 💰 pic.twitter.com/gnC1Ad0J9x — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 10, 2018

After a spectacular college season in 2018, DiVicenzo declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. Around this time, the two-time NCAA champion went viral after sharing to the public, through Instagram story, his Wells Fargo app stating his bank account balance of just $3.71.

At the 2018 NBA Draft, DiVicenzo was selected in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 17th overall pick. Shortly after, DiVicenzo immediately increased his bank account after signing his rookie deal. The deal ran for two years and paid the Villanova standout $5.3 million.

Donte DiVicenzo's NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks

In his rookie season, DiVicenzo had a quiet season. He only averaged 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in only 27 games. While playing for the Bucks, DiVicenzo was also briefly assigned to the Bucks' G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. In four games, the 6-foot-4 guard put up 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the 2019-20 season, DiVicenzo had a better sophomore year. He registered 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game to help the Bucks clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 56-17 record.

However, DiVicenzo's third NBA season is arguably the best one of his NBA career. He tallied 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as the Bucks' starting shooting guard. But more importantly, he also helped the Bucks win the franchise's first NBA championship in 50 years. Although he only saw action in the first round of the 2021 playoffs due to an ankle injury, DiVicenzo would become one of few basketball players to win a championship at the high school level, NCAA, and the NBA.

Donte DiVicenzo is traded to the Sacramento Kings

After winning his first NBA championship with the Bucks, DiVicenzo found himself traded midway through the 2021-22 season to the Sacramento Kings in a four-team trade that also involved notable players that included Serge Ibaka, Marvin Bagley, Rodney Hood, Josh Jackson, etc. In 25 games with the Kings, DiVicenzo gave a good account of himself by putting up 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Donte DiVicenzo signs with the Golden State Warriors

DiVicenzo's contract expired after the 2021-2022 season, which allowed him to become a free agent. During the 2022 offseason, the 6-4 guard signed with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

DiVicenzo signed a two-year contract worth $9.3 million to serve as one of the backups to the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. With the Warriors, DiVicenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting a career best 40 percent beyond the 3-point line.

Donte DiVincenzo has Villanova reunion in New York

Donte DiVincenzo will wear number zero https://t.co/wPmmHNBfrE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 9, 2023

With a decent season with the Warriors in the books, DiVicenzo once again became a free agent in the 2023 offseason. The NBA champion signed with the New York Knicks. The Knicks deal is his most lucrative NBA contract yet. DiVicenzo agreed to a four-year contract, worth $50 million.

The signing will not only give DiVicenzo a change of scenery. However, he should feel more at home. DiVicenzo joins former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, both of which he won a NCAA championship with back in 2016.

However, DiVicenzo will also have to compete for minutes with the Knicks' loaded backcourt. Apart from Brunson and Hart, the Knicks also have Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and RJ Barrett on their roster.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Donte DiVicenzo's net worth in 2023?