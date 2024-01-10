The new Dorito flavors are coming for the big game.

Doritos is gearing up for the Super Bowl with new snacks.

There will be four new flavors of the Doritos Dinamita rolled chips, PEOPLE reports. They'll be the focus of the Super Bowl commercial that will air during the big game on Feb. 11.

Doritos Dinamita will showcase new flavors on Super Bowl

The new flavors in the Dinamita lineup include Flamin' Hot Queso, Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso, and Tangy Fiery Lime.

Doritos Drops 4 New Dinamita Flavors That Will Take Center Stage in a Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive) https://t.co/4a8ts2SS8O — People (@people) January 10, 2024

Last year, Doritos featured Jack Harlow, Elton John, and Missy Elliot in a commercial for the Super Bowl. It was based on Harlow and his journey as a triangle player. He loses Triangle Player of the Year to John.

Harlow discussed his reaction to the commercial.

“I like how sharp the humor is,” he said. “I like how fresh it feels. It doesn't feel like some old brand that doesn't understand how to connect with the youth. As a hip hop artist, everything I'm doing is so youth-driven and it's about being young and fun and forward-thinking and it feels like Doritos is on that same page.”

Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America, said in a statement that was shared with Brand Innovators, “Doritos has a long history of delivering fan-favorite Super Bowl commercials, but new pack-a-punch flavors, unique shapes and some spicy stars will make Dinamita's Super Bowl commercial a campaign that will get snackers across the country buzzing like never before.”

Along with the game, Super Bowl commercials are always a highlight. We'll see what Doritos has in store for us with these new flavors and ads.