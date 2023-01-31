This year’s first DPC, the Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 is coming up pretty soon, and here’s what you need to know about the first Dota 2 Major for 2023. This is the Dota 2 Lima Major 2023’s tournament primer.

Dota Pro Circuit 2023 Majors

This year, we are expecting to see three Dota Pro Circuits in Berlin, Germany, Bali, Indonesia, and Lima, Peru starting the Dota 2 World Tour of sorts with the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit. For the first Dota 2 DPC this year in Lima, Peru we will be having eighteen teams compete in this Dota 2 major tournament.

Four (4) teams each from Western Europe and China

Three (3) teams each from Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe

Two (2) teams each from North America and South America

Teams that are confirmed so far are Team Liquid, Gaimin Gladiators, BetBoom Team, Team Spirit, HellRaisers, Team Aster, Execration, Geek Slate, Talon Esports, TSM, Shopify Rebellion, beastcoast, and Evil Geniuses. Other teams are yet to be confirmed.

The Group Stage will be happening on February 22 to February 26, 2023, where teams will be grouped into two (2) with nine (9) teams each. It will be a single round-robin where all matches will be in a best-of-two (2) series and the top four (4) teams from each group advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs and the 5th and 6th place teams from each group advance to the lower bracket of the playoffs while the remaining teams will be eliminated.

After which, the Playoffs will be happening from February 28 to March 5, 2023, in a double-elimination bracket where all matches except the Finals will be a best-of-three (3) series and the Finals in a best-of-five (5) series.

The prize pool for the Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 is $500,000 USD and 1,900 Pro Circuit points will be added and counted as part of their total for this year’s The International ticket. First place gets $200,000 and 400 DPC points, Second place earns $100,000 and 350 DPC points, Third place takes $75,000 and 300 DPC points, and Fourth place takes home $50,000 and 250 DPC points.

