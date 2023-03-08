Right after the show match in The International 11, we get to see a glimpse of Valve’s newest hero in DOTA 2’s update, The Dead Reckoning, Muerta. While little details were shared during the announcement of the newest hero in Valve’s MOBA, we now finally get the hero in the latest update of the game in the new DotA 2 patch, The Dead Reckoning, 7.32E.

Muerta: A master of death

Muerta is a ranged intelligence hero that picks off enemy heroes through trick shots and unleashes ethereal ruin. Looking at Muerta’s history as shared on DotA 2’s website,

“There are as many stories about Muerta as there are graves in the Carrion Fields of Gorm. Some tell their children ghost stories of a young peasant girl returned from the dead to punish the bandits who killed her family. Others, drunk in dark taverns, slur conspiracy theories about kidnappings and phantom guilds of killers.

One constant bleeds through every tale: of a woman so consumed by hate for those who killed her that she refused to die. And of Death, so impressed by whatever hate-filled engine that drove this woman that he gave her Mercy and Grace — twin ethereal pistols — and made her his second in command. Now she hunts down wayward souls whose last grains have tumbled from their hourglass, and drags them kicking and screaming to their eternal reward.”

Skills

Muerta’s skills can come off as intimidating since it would require the correct timing and angle. In reality, it’s pretty easy to use and pull off.

First Skill: Dead Shot

Description:

Muerta fires a ghostly trickshot at an enemy unit or tree. When the bullet strikes, it damages and briefly slows, then ricochets in the targeted direction.

The ricochet damages all units that it passes through, stopping when it hits a hero. Heroes hit by the ricochet are feared away from the impact.

ABILITY: Unit Target

AFFECTS: Enemy Units

DAMAGE TYPE: Magical

PIERCES SPELL IMMUNITY: No

DISPELLABLE: Yes

DAMAGE: 75.0 / 150.0 / 225.0 / 300.0

RICOCHET FEAR DURATION: 1.3 / 1.5 / 1.8 / 2.0

IMPACT SLOW PERCENT: -100.0%

IMPACT SLOW DURATION: 0.5

COOLDOWN: 16.0 / 14.0 / 12.0 / 10.0

MANA COST: 100 / 120 / 140 / 160

Second Skill: The Calling

Description:

Summons a group of 4.0 revenants that slowly circle the targeted location. Enemies within the area are slowed and have reduced attack speed. Revenants deal damage and silence enemies as they pass through them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

ABILITY: Point Target

DAMAGE TYPE: Magical

PIERCES SPELL IMMUNITY: No

DISPELLABLE: Yes

DAMAGE: 45.0 / 90.0 / 135.0 / 180.0

DURATION: 10.0

MOVEMENT SLOW: -30.0%

ATTACK SLOW: -30.0 / -40.0 / -50.0 / -60.0

SILENCE DURATION: 2.0 / 2.5 / 3.0 / 3.5

COOLDOWN: 30.0

MANA COST: 150 / 175 / 200 / 225

Third Skill: Gunslinger

Description:

Muerta’s attacks have a chance to fire a second shot at another target, prioritizing Heroes.

ABILITY: Passive

PIERCES SPELL IMMUNITY: Yes

CHANCE: 20.0% / 30.0% / 40.0% / 50.0%

Ultimate: Pierce the Veil

Muerta transforms, becoming immune to physical damage. All of her attack damage is dealt as magical damage. Muerta gains bonus attack damage and phased movement. Muerta can attack ethereal units, but deals no damage to Magic Immune targets.

DISPEL TYPE: Basic Dispel

ABILITY: No Target

DAMAGE TYPE: Magical

DISPELLABLE: No

DURATION: 6.0 / 7.0 / 8.0

TRANSFORM DURATION: 0.3

BONUS ATTACK DAMAGE: 50.0 / 75.0 / 100.0

COOLDOWN: 75.0 / 60.0 / 45.0

MANA COST: 150 / 250 / 35o

Verdict

We have seen the potential of Muerta to be a viable hero to shake things up in the current meta of the DotA 2 new patch in The Dead Reckoning update. Although what fans have been clamoring for is a balance fix with the current heroes, we have been seeing a lot of players give Muerta a go in matches, whether ranked or normal, and checking how her skills and combos match with the existing hero pool. For now, we’ll have to wait and see how Muerta will be played into matches and how well she fairs against several heroes as well.

Make sure to check in from time to time for the latest updates, news, and events like the new DotA 2 patch, 7.32E, here on ClutchPoints Gaming for more DotA 2 news.