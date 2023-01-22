Doug Pederson is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is one of the only four people in NFL history that won the Super Bowl as both a player and coach. His coaching win in the big game came in 2017 when he guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the title. However, he left Philly in 2020 and joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. In his first season at the helm, he helped the Jags secure their first postseason spot since 2017 and also overcame a 27-0 deficit in the Wild Card game to make it to the Divisional Round. All of his success came due to his prowess as a coach, but also due to the great and supportive person next to him. Let’s take a gander at the life of Doug Pederson’s wife, Jeannie Pederson.

Doug Pederson’s Wife Jeannie Pederson

The duo has been together since the late 80s, while Doug Pederson was playing quarterback at Northern Louisiana University. It is unclear when the pair exactly met, but they have been married since 1991, making their marriage last for 32 years now. In the day and age of short marriages, it is incredibly beautiful to see a pair hold on to each other through thick and thin, as Doug and Jeannie have. They have built a magnificent family of five, as they have three sons. However, before the sons and their life together, let’s look at the early life of Doug Pederson’s wife, Jeannie.

Jeannie Pederson was born Jeannie Young in December of 1969, according to The Focus. She was born into a working-class family and ended up going to Louisiana College for her education. She expressed the desire to become a nurse and has done so, but not right away. Some of her plans changed when the pair went on their first date, a blind one, to Johnny’s Pizza in Monroe, Louisiana. Jeannie Pederson has spoken about that first date and had this to say:

“I had a boyfriend but, you know, Doug was a quarterback and all that, and I figured I’d take a look. He was very nice and polite, and we hit it off. Plus, he was tall, so I could wear heels when I was out with him!”

It clearly worked out well, as the pair tied the knot in 1991, as Doug was finishing up his college career and education. Four years later, as Doug Pederson was moving on to Germany to try and revive his football career, Jeannie was fulfilling her dreams. She became a registered nurse and also gave birth to their firstborn son, Drew. He was born on the 2nd of December 1995, and he was a quarterback at Samford University. Their other two sons, Josh and Joel, also pursued a football career, with Josh even trying out for three different NFL teams in his career.

Interestingly enough, Jeannie was also an athlete at her university. She was a basketball player and represented her school, but to no major success. Despite being an athlete, her knowledge of football was not great. In an interview with SJ Magazine, Jeannie spoke about her knowledge of football before and after meeting and falling in love with Doug. She said:

“When I met Doug, I had limited knowledge of football. I knew what the quarterback did but besides that – NO. He would quiz me on NFL teams, and besides the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, I really didn’t know who the other teams were or which teams were from the NFC or AFC. Now I feel like ‘one of the guys’ when I talk football.”

It is clear that the love for Doug has transitioned Jeannie from a person who did not know anything about the game into a true fan. However, as she continues in her SJ Magazine interview, she became more than a fan – she does not miss a moment. Jeannie continues, when asked about the way in which she watches the games:

I am so nervous for games. Everyone knows I am pretty focused and watch every play. I even plan my bathroom breaks around timeouts and between quarters. We have a pregame ritual where I get to the field early enough to see Doug and give him a hug and kiss, and I always tell him, “Before you ever step on that field you are a winner.” I have always believed in Doug and always will.

We would all be very blessed to have a supportive person like Jeannie next to us, and Doug is beyond blessed. They are now trying to replicate the success from Philadelphia in Jacksonville and after that comeback versus the Chargers, the confidence in the Pederson household will be at all-time high.

This is all the information we have on Doug Pederson’s wife Jeannie Pederson.