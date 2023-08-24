Dr. Disrespect, perhaps one of the most popular YouTube streamers right now, dropped his opinion of Madden 24 on X (Twitter). He didn't hold back any punches on the game, calling it “Probably the worst sports game in history”.

Dr. Disrespect Says Madden 24 Is “Probably The Worst Sports Game In History”

The YouTuber with over 4 million subscribers recently streamed the game live last night. He played a couple matches of Madden before switching back to Counter-Strike to end the night. Throughout the stream, he frequently vented frustrations at the game, particularly the controls and defensive issues.

There were also a fair share of moments where the streamer had fun, but ultimately it wasn't one of his more exciting streams. Of course, this wasn't the first time he's played Madden 24 either. Dr. Disrespect also played the game live earlier this month.

But after some hours put into the game, he just can't enjoy Madden 24's gameplay.

Madden 24 has indeed failed to win the hearts of NFL audiences nationwide. The game has been riddled with multiple bugs and issues, and brings nothing new to the Madden experience. Our own review of the game pointed many of the flaws that have been a thorn in the series' side for years.

One notable problem with Madden 24 (as seen in the stream) is the defensive problems. Either defenses don't know how to play at all, or they make psychic interceptions by being able to see the ball behind them. Despite new tackling animations and weird X-Factors and momentum meters, Madden 24's gameplay doesn't feel right

At the time of writing this article, here's the user review scores for Madden 24 on Metacritic:

So far, Madden 24 seems more like a “break” than it does “make”. Perhaps updates over time may fix the game, but nothing may be able to fix the fundamental issues the series currently has. We think Madden as a series is long overdue for a complete rebuild.

