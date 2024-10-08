Dr. Dre's net worth in 2024 is $500 million. Dr. Dre is a popular rapper who has released hit singles such as The Next Episode, What's the Difference, and Xxplosive. He is a seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Here's a closer look at Dr. Dre's net worth in 2024.

What is Dr. Dre's net worth in 2024?: $500 million (estimate)

Dr. Dre's net worth in 2024 is $500 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder he can afford to own a $1.2 million car collection.

Dr. Dre, also known as Andre Romelle Young, was born on February 18, 1965, in Compton, California. He originally attended Centennial High School before transferring to John C. Fremont High School. After graduating from high school, Dr. Dre attended Chester Adult School.

Dr. Dre's early music career

After spending time in night clubs, Dr. Dre learned how to DJ, earning the nickname of Dr. J, according to sources. He would later change his moniker to Dr. Dre. In 1984, Dr. Dre joined the band called World Class Wreckin' Cru. World Class Wreckin' Cru released two albums such as World Class and Rapped in Romance.

After making waves with World Class Wreckin' Cru, Dr. Dre eventually joined N.W.A, which also featured rappers Ice Cube and Eazy-E. N.W.A. released a handful of compilation albums, one EP, and a pair of studio albums. Among their works, Straight Outta Compton made it big after selling over 3.3 million album copies worldwide, according to sources.

In 1991, N.W.A. released their second studio album called Niggaz4Life. The album sold over 1 million copies around the world. However, Dr. Dre eventually left N.W.A. after a falling out with Eazy-E.

Dr. Dre's career as a solo artist

In 1992, Dr. Dre kick-started his career as a solo artist by releasing his first studio album called The Chronic. The Chronic sold 5.4 million album copies worldwide, making it Dr. Dre's second-best-selling album of his career, as per sources.

After the success of The Chronic, Dr. Dre released his second studio album 2001 in 1999. 2001 became Dr. Dre's best-selling album of his career as it sold over 10.6 million units. But more importantly, The Chronic also featured the song Let Me Ride, which earned Dr. Dre his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

In 2015, Dr. Dre launched his third and final studio album called Compton. Compton sold 685,000 copies around the world.

In 2023, Dr. Dre eventually decided to sell nearly all of his royalties to Universal Music and Shamrock Holdings. The deal was reportedly worth at least $200 million, based on reports.

Dr. Dre's career as a producer

Around the same time Dr. Dre launched his solo career in music, the rapper also served as a founder for the group Death Row Records. However, he later gave up his place in Death Row Records due to legal concerns.

Shortly after, Dr. Dre went on to serve as the founder for Aftermath Entertainment. Aftermath Entertainment also became a successful firm, having developed rappers such as Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. In 2001, Dr. Dre eventually sold his share in Aftermath Entertainment to Interscope Records for $52 million, according to reports.

Dr. Dre at Super Bowl LVI

Dr. Dre also was tapped to perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI. Here, Dr. Dre performed with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Sean Forbes and Warren “WaWa” Snipe.

Although Dr. Dre and the performers reportedly didn't get paid directly for their memorable performance, it was enough to trigger a spike in their album sales. In addition to this, Dr. Dre and his fellow performers also won a Primetime Emmy Award. It marked the first time a Super Bowl halftime show achieved the feat for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Dr. Dre's other endeavors

Although Dr. Dre made it big in music, it's worth noting that he also tried his hand in acting. In 1996, Dr. Dre made his big-screen debut in the film Set It Off. Some of his other movies include Whiteboyz, 25 Large, The Wash, Pauly Shore Is Dead, and Training Day. Training Day grossed nearly $105 million around the world.

Despite being busy as a rapper and producer, Dr. Dre also made waves as an entrepreneur. In 2006, Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine launched their own headphones brand called Beats by Dre. At one point, Beats by Dre was valued at $1 billion.

Years later, Beats by Dre was acquired by Apple for $3 billion: $2.6 billion in cash and $400,000 in stock. Owning 25% of Beats by Dre, both Dr. Dre and Iovine's stakes were valued for around $750 million before taxes. In addition to this, Dr. Dre was also able to get $100 million worth of Apple shares. Assuming he has held on to it, those stocks could be worth $200 million today.

Given Dr. Dre's accomplishments, it isn't surprising that he decided to invest some of his earnings in real estate. The seven-time Grammy Award winner reportedly has a portfolio worth $80 million with properties in Hollywood Hills, Woodland Hills, Calabasas, and Pacific Palisades.

In late 2021, it was announced that Dr. Dre and Nicole Young officially divorced against one another after more than two decades of marriage. The settlement saw the award-winning rapper shell out $100 million, as per reports.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Dr. Dre's net worth in 2024?