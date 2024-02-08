You just might be...

RuPaul's Drag Race star Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova, or just Katya, is set to host the Grindr podcast, “Who's The Asshole?”, Variety reported exclusively.

The podcast is described as a sex-positive discussion on love and sex, with an “unfiltered and judgment-free space to explore the messy gray areas of lust, love and everything in between… the cheeks.” Its first episode will be available on all major podcast platforms on Feb. 15.

Katya answers the question, “Are you the a*****e?”

Every week, Katya will have celebrity guests on the show to discuss problems and situations submitted by Grindr users. Her first guests are Trace Lysette, comedian Jordan Firstman, country star Orville Peck and rapper Saucy Santana.

Grindr VP of brand marketing and communications Tristan Pineiro said, “When it came to choosing our host, Katya was an absolute no-brainer for us, bringing the perfect combination of honesty, humor and some incredible personal stories.”

“Be it in a hookup or a date, sometimes we can all be the asshole, and Grindr’s new podcast is the no-holds-barred destination where we dig into the good, the bad and the sometimes messy,” he continued.

Katya is famous for being on RuPaul's Drag Race season seven (placing fifth) and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season two as the runner up. She currently appears in the World of Wonder web series UNHhhh with co-host and fellow season seven queen Trixie Mattel. They also host a show on Viceland The Trixie & Katya Show. Drag Race is currently on its 16th season.

“I love diving deep into the dirty, juicy, filthy tea, so when Grindr said I could be paid to do it?! I jumped at the opportunity with all the enemas and poppers I could find. There are so many topics people are too embarrassed to discuss, but I have no shame to go there,” Katya said.

“No story is too wild, and in fact, we all have them… assholes, that is,” she added.

According to Katya in the video teaser, Who's The Asshole is “a Grindr podcast where we're not just talking sh*t, we're getting into it.”

And for the uninitiated, Grindr is the LGBTQ+ hookup app. Like Tinder… nah, not like Tinder at all. Maybe Tinder-adjacent, but for the rainbow brigade.