Confirmed at New York Comic Con's Dragon Ball panel, Dragon Ball: Daima is coming.

The new series will debut in the fall of 2024, according to IGN.

A teaser was also released for Daima. It was initially blocked out on the live stream; however, Toei Animation released it shortly after. It features a de-aged Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and much more.

Akira Toriyama, the Dragon Ball creator, is drawing the series. It will be an original story, and Toriyama will be involved “beyond his capacity” in Daima.

Dragon Ball: Daima timeline

It's unclear where this new series falls on the DB timeline. However, in the teaser, Shenron says, “Now, state your wish.” Then, Goku is shown being de-aged before getting a glimpse of other characters, including Chi Chi, Pamput, Krillin, Piccolo, and Shin in smaller forms.

The news from NYCC was big for fans, who have been waiting for updates on a new series since Dragon Ball Super concluded.

It looks like the franchise is going in a new direction while using inspiration from its roots. Some speculated the panel would reveal a continuation of Dragon Ball Super after the two movies, but that didn't happen.

Toriyama created DB in 1984 as a manga series he wrote and illustrated. The series ran from 1986 to 1989 but has sparked a fandom since then. Films, spinoff series' and more have come from the original roots, and it continues to grow.

Dragon Ball has become one of the most popular manga series ever and is credited as one of the biggest influences on manga's success for other creators.

Surely, Dragon Ball: Daima will live up to the hype since the original creator is at the throttle of its production.