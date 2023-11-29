Carry out your revenge. Here are the details for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Release Date: December 1, 2023

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince comes out on December 1, 2023. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch. Players can get either the standard edition for $59.99 or the Digital Deluxe Edition for $85.99. Ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition will get players the following:

Base Game

The Mole Hole (Includes the ‘Gothic Vestment’ outfit)

Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym (Includes the ‘Cake-Maker’s Clobber’ outfit)

Treasure Trunks (Includes the ‘Monstrous Mail’ outfit)

Burgundy Gothic Vestment

Warrior’s Ring x1

Beastie Bites x10

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Gameplay

Unlike the main-line Dragon Quest games, the Dragon Quest Monsters spin-off series focuses instead on capturing, raising, and fighting using monsters. If you’ve played games like Monster Rancher or Pokemon, then the gameplay should be very similar to you.

For starters, all combat in the game is done via monsters. Players can have up to four monsters in their team to fight against the enemy. Each monster in the game has different moves and attacks. As such, it is important for the player to have a balanced team of monsters. Be it healing, debuffing the enemy, buffing your team, or attacking, having a balanced team will help players during their journey.

Next comes capturing the monsters. Much like in Pokemon, players must capture their own monsters to use in combat. They will have to fight said monsters, and once they are susceptible to being captured, well, capture them. By capturing monsters, players will be able to expand their choices when it comes to building teams. Not only that, but players can even combine said monsters together to creat different, even more powerful monsters. Of course, capturing monsters and combining them is not the only way for players to expand their roster. Players can also find eggs in the wild that, when hatched, can turn into rare monsters.

In short, find monsters, raise them up to become a powerful team, and unleash them against your enemies. That’s the basic gist of the game’s gameplay.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Story

The game follows the story of Psaro. Psaro has been cursed, making him unable to harm anything with monster blood in them. As such, to protect himself, and to carry out his revenge, he must become a Monster Wrangler. In his travels, he meets the kind-hearted elf Rose, and together they must adventure across the land of Nadiria, looking for more monsters to their roster, and helps Psaro in achieving his goal of becoming the Master of Monsterkind.

