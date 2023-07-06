Drake kicked off his highly anticipated It's All a Blur tour with a memorable performance in Chicago. The rapper surprised fans by opening the show with Look What You've Done, a heartfelt piano-based tribute to his mother, uncle, and grandmother from his album Take Care. This marked the first time Drake had performed the track since 2012, creating an emotional moment for both the artist and the audience, according to Stereogum.

The opening night setlist was nothing short of epic, featuring over 50 songs that spanned Drake's impressive career. Hits like Marvins Room, HYFR, God's Plan, and Search & Rescue delighted fans, showcasing the rapper's versatility and chart-topping success. Notably, Search & Rescue included a sample from Kim Kardashian, adding an extra touch of intrigue to the performance.

Drake's It's All a Blur tour also offered several surprises for fans. He delivered his first live performance of Childs Play since 2017 and resurrected Shot For Me, which hadn't been performed since 2015. The show also marked the live debuts of new tracks like BackOutsideBoyz, Jumbotron Shit Poppin, and On BS, leaving fans eager to hear more from Drake's evolving musical repertoire.

The stage production was equally impressive, with Drake performing on a massive platform adorned with larger-than-life visuals. The screens displayed a range of images, including floating sperm and captivating headlines, enhancing the overall visual experience for concertgoers. Drake also took the opportunity to tease his upcoming project, hinting at an album release in the near future.

During the performance, Drake demonstrated his professionalism and dedication to his craft. When a phone was thrown at him during his cover of Ginuwine's So Anxious, he remained unfazed and continued singing as the device fell to the ground without causing any harm.

Before embarking on his tour, Drake released a trailer that offered glimpses of what fans could expect from his live shows. In a moment of introspection, he shared his “biggest fear” of his work being “for nothing,” highlighting the depth of his passion and commitment to his art.