The opening night of Drake's “It's All a Blur Tour” was a wild one. Not only did he unintentionally join the Bebe Rexha cell phone attack trend, he also dissed Childish Gambino's Grammy Award winning song This Is America. The shade thrown at the new song is a long delayed clap back, per Rolling Stone.

Childish Gambino's This Is America won him Song of The Year Grammy in 2019 after its release in 2018. However, Gambino previously admitted that the track was originally a Drake diss before he turned it into a protest anthem. Gambino told GQ earlier this year “It started as a Drake diss to be honest,” before adding, “as, like, a funny way of doing it.” But Drake didn't forget that.

During his opening night of It's All a Blur at Chicago center, Drake had the stage set so the text could be displayed on the stadium screens calling Gambino's track “The overrated and over-awarded hit song This Is America was originally a Drake diss record.” The brief interlude for the diss went hand in hand with the Drake 2011 hit Headlines, a song that outlines how he's always the center of news.

Also during his performance, Drake graced the audience with his own rendition of Ginuwine's “So Anxious.” But before he could finish the song, a cell phone was thrown from the audience. It hit his left wrist, which thankfully didn't injure him, but he watched it land on the ground. Although many fans were confused about what had gone down, Drake continued to perform So Anxious. He's had a wild first night.