The chart-topping sensation “Heart On My Sleeve” took the music industry by storm. But it's not your typical hit song. The song used AI to replicate the voices of Drake and The Weeknd. And surprisingly, this AI song is now eligible for Grammy nominations.

The Recording Academy's CEO, Harvey Mason Jr. stated that Ghostwriter, who wrote Heart On My Sleeve is “absolutely eligible” for Grammy categories. Even major ones. This means it could win Song of the Year and Best Rap Song.

“I knew right away as soon as I heard that record that it was going to be something that we had to grapple with from an Academy standpoint, but also from a music community and industry standpoint

However, Drake and The Weeknd's AI song eligibility for Grammys prompted critical questions about the future of music, creativity, and the business implications for monetization.

For starters, many believe it challenges the recent Grammy guidelines that only human creators can win awards.

Recently, Ghostwriter and their team actively networked with music industry leaders. They even attended a Recording Academy meeting where Ghostwriter appeared incognito as a ghost, and released a daring A.I.-generated track on social media.

“the future of music is here. Who wants next?”

Now, after releasing Drake and The Weeknd's AI song, now eligible for Grammys, Ghostwriter posted cryptic messages.

“without songwriters there are no songs.”

For the AI-inspired artist, using the likeness of Drake and The Weeknd is a testament that songwriters make music. And it's about to revolutionize the music industry, change guidelines, and even reshape the Grammys.