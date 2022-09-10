Drake trolls Nike after unveiling of LeBron James Innovation center

Drake dropped some friendly fire towards Nike’s way on Thursday after the unveiling of the new LeBron James Innovation center… during a company event of all days!

As the apparel giant held its Nike Maxim Awards at its headquarters in Oregon on Thursday, Drake spoke to the crowd and tried his hand on stand-up comedy instead of dropping bars. The Canadian artist took a shot at Nike’s age and made a couple of jokes about it.

“Nike is 50. Nike is so old it’s wearing New Balance,” Drake told the crowd, though to little reception as some even groaned at the attempt to be funny. It was an expected result since the company is quite protective of its image and branding.

Drake out here roasting Nike in their own Oregon HQ 🤣 (via @brendandunne)pic.twitter.com/TqedgSKCrW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

“Nike turning 50 means LeBron is gonna try to come and get you to play for the Lakers this year. This is the year where you’re going to walk in a restaurant and see Nike having red wine with Jared Dudley and Carmelo Anthony,” Drake added.

For what it’s worth, Drake did make up for it when he turned his focus on Adidas and Kanye West. In a major flex, the rapper mentioned the long list of stars that represent Nike as compared to their biggest rivals.

“When you put things into perspective. Adidas has Kanye, I think,” Drake said, per The Sports Rush. “Nike, we have LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Michael Jordan. The greatest creative mind of all-time, Virgil Abloh, rest in peace. We have Cristiano Ronaldo. We have Serena Williams. We have Tiger [Woods]. And I’m pretty sure Reebok has Tyga, so we’re good.”

Now that’s a solid one. We have to give props to Drake as well with his tribute to Nike, putting their logo on his head by braiding his hair.

Drake got the Nike logo braided into his hair 👀 pic.twitter.com/6q9IAtlnT5 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 9, 2022

Here’s to hoping he can come up with better Nike jokes next time, though!