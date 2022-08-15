5 best trade destinations for Draymond Green if he doesn’t extend with Warriors

Fresh off an impressive showing with Golden State Warriors during their title run in 2022, Draymond Green is now hoping to cash out on a max-deal with the team. His current contract’s set to expire in 2024 and Green has recently demanded that the Warriors work to extend him on a max deal that’ll allow him to finish out his playing career in Golden State. If Green’s demands are not met, then he could wind up asking for a trade out of the Bay Area.

His contributions to the team and veteran leadership have been truly unmatched, so the Dubs should do everything in their power to retain him. However, they may not see him being worth max contract money. So with all this in the fold, we’ll now discuss the five best trade destinations for Green if he and the Warriors cannot come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Best trade destinations for Draymond Green

1) Detroit Pistons

This would be a dream scenario for Draymond Green who’s from Saginaw and also played college basketball at Michigan State University. Green used to be a Detroit Pistons fan and his favorite player growing up was Ben Wallace. The Pistons aren’t currently in position to compete for a title and may not reach playoff status for a few more seasons, but Green would bring an exciting new element to their roster.

He’d also be a great veteran leader and mentor to guys like Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren. His high-IQ playmaking, defensive versatility, and intensity are all attributes that would help out the Pistons a ton. The addition of Green would also give head coach Dwayne Casey a seasoned champion who’s a respected voice in the huddle and the locker room.

2) Atlanta Hawks

With the Atlanta Hawks fully committed to doing all they can to compete for an NBA championship while surrounding franchise superstar Trae Young with elite talent, this would be another ideal fit for Green. Young draws strong comparisons to Stephen Curry and Dejounte Murray is a dominant two-way stud who’ll undoubtedly form a lethal backcourt with him. So adding Green into the mix would give them a talented trio to build around and while adding another defensive-minded facilitator.

Draymond Green would also give them a battle-tested All-Star who would further their efforts to become a more well-rounded squad on both ends of the court. In this hypothetical scenario, the Hawks would likely have to part with John Collins or De’Andre Hunter, but they’d be getting a real game-changer in Green who’d undoubtedly elevate their play and inch them closer to winning an NBA title.

3) Brooklyn Nets

In the case that the Brooklyn Nets wind up keeping Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this could be another great situation for Green to end up in. It would also reunite him with Durant who he won two titles with on the Warriors. This is definitely a move that could put the Nets over the top. Adding a defensive stalwart of Green’s caliber would change their culture and toughen them up defensively.

As a proven winner with a diverse skillset, Green’s offensive game would perfectly complement Durant and Irving. On the flip side of this deal, the Warriors would gain a young and athletic point-forward with a strong defensive acumen. So this is a move that also turns out to be a winning transaction for both teams.

4) Portland Trail Blazers

Pulling this off may be a bit of a long shot for the Portland Trail Blazers, but it’d be another trade that’s very much to Damian Lillard’s liking. It’s previously been reported that Lillard has had a strong desire to play with Green. So bringing Green over to Portland could also get them back into the playoff picture.

Inserting Draymond Green into a rotation that features Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Gary Payton II, and Justice Winslow would give the Trail Blazers a deep and dynamic roster to work with. There’s no denying that this move would make Portland relevant once again in a stacked Western Conference and place them back in the upper echelon of the NBA.

5) Dallas Mavericks

Fresh off their surprise run to the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are riding high. Led by generational talent Luka Doncic, this team is on the verge of achieving greatness. Adding a known quantity like Draymond Green into the equation would only elevate their status as true title contenders. Plus with the recent departure of Jalen Brunson, the Mavs could use another ball-handler and playmaker outside of Doncic.

As Golden State’s designated point-forward, Green has created countless scoring opportunities for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. In Dallas, Green would draw a ton of attention and open things up for Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Christian Wood, amongst others. This would also be a fun reunion for Green and JaVale McGee with whom he also won a few titles with on the Dubs. For the Mavericks, bringing in Draymond Green would also further improve already top-notch defensive unit.