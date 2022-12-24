By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a brutal stretch right now. Without Stephen Curry in the picture, the harsh reality for the defending champs is that it’s very much possible that it only gets worse from here on out. Be that as it may, Draymond Green has chosen to remain positive despite his team’s current predicament.

Green has been through all the ups and downs with the Warriors. He’s been with them for the highest of highs, and the former Defensive Player of the Year has also experienced hitting rock bottom with this squad. As such, Draymond has been able to view his team’s current situation with a lot of optimism:

“Every journey has to be different,” said the Warriors talisman, via Howard Beck of SI. “That’s the beauty in it. No season is the same, even if you bring back every single person that you had the year before. It’s just not the same. It’s gonna be a different task, different journey. So, just got to embrace it, the good with the bad, and do what you can to make it right.”

Fair point from Green here. As they always say, the sweet is never as sweet without the bitter.

The good news for the Warriors is that there’s still so much basketball to be played from here on out. We’re not even at the halfway point of the season. Stephen Curry will be back soon, and so long as Golden State is able to keep the ship afloat without him, this team still has every chance of defending their title this season.