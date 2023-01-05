By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors received some terrific news on the Stephen Curry front on Wednesday. The former back-to-back MVP is expected to return from injury in less than two weeks’ time, which is an undeniably welcome development for the Dubs. In the meantime, however, Jordan Poole will need to continue to deputize in Steph’s stead.

Poole has had a few ups and downs of late. He’s been tasked to take on Golden State’s primary scoring role with Curry (and Andrew Wiggins) sidelined. Poole has been to step up to the plate, but at the same time, there’s no denying that there have been a few bumps on the road along the way.

Warriors veteran Draymond Green has now spoken out about Poole’s recent performances. Turnovers have been a major headache for Poole of late, and it is arguably the biggest downside to his game at the moment. For his part, however, Green believes that it is all part of the deal:

“I don’t think he’s having bad turnovers,” Green said, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports. “Sometimes, he’s getting caught in a crowd. But you have Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry out, so there’s going to be more of a crowd. He can do a better job of identify the crowd.

“But at the same time, we need him to play the way the way he is playing.”

The Warriors are in the midst of a scorching five-game winning streak. During that stretch, Jordan Poole has averaged 30.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, while also connecting on 2.6 triples per game. He is, however, also committing 5.4 turnovers per contest.

As Green said, the Warriors still need Poole to remain aggressive. His turnovers are something that he has to work on, but at the end of the day, you also have to take the good with the bad.