Fight against the ghosts of Indonesian urban legend. Here are the details for DreadOut 2’s Switch version, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

DreadOut 2 Switch Release Date: January 18, 2024

Dreadout 2 – Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer – Special Edition

DreadOut 2 has a release date of January 18, 2024, on the Nintendo Switch. A physical Launch Edition will also be available on January 25, 2024, and contains the following:

DreadOut 2 Base Game

Linda Acrylic Stand

DreadOut 2 Towel

Thank You Card

Outer Box and Lenticular Sleeve

Alternatively, players who want to play the game now can also get the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

DreadOut 2 Gameplay

This game is a third-person horror adventure game. with an emphasis on exploration and combat. While in the overworld, players can explore the main character’s hometown, which is like a hub of sorts. While there, the player can interact with various unique NPCs, as well as some ghosts. These NPCs and ghosts will give the player information about various urban legends, which the player will have to solve.

Combat comes in once the player starts solving the various urban legends in the game. The player has access to a variety of melee weapons, such as knives, axes, and the like to fight off against the various horrors they must face. The player also has access to some projectile weapons, which will help them take care of enemies from a distance. Other than that, the player must also use their smartphone camera to stop ghosts in their tracks. This allows the player to attack the enemies with ease.

DreadOut 2 Story

Players control Linda, a high school student who is also the protagonist of the first game. After the events of the first game, Linda finds herself once again facing off against various ghosts and monsters, this time in her hometown. With her variety of weapons, as well as her ability to sense and see ghosts, Linda must find a way to solve the various urban legends that surround her hometown and save it, and in turn the world, from the numerous horrors that threaten it.

