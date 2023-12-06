DreamHack Reveals EU Expansion With The Launch Of DreamHack Stockholm For 2024

DreamHack 2024 expands to Stockholm, transforming the European gaming scene with a landmark cultural and innovative event.

In a significant move for the European gaming community, DreamHack, an established brand under the ESL FACEIT Group, is expanding its horizons with the launch of DreamHack Stockholm, slated for November 22-24, 2024. This momentous event, set to take place at the Stockholmsmässan, marks a return to DreamHack’s Swedish origins and solidifies Stockholm’s position as a pivotal hub in the gaming world.

Since its inception in 1994, DreamHack has evolved from a local gathering into an international gaming sensation, attracting participants from around the globe. The decision to host the 2024 festival in Stockholm is not just a nod to its Swedish roots but also an acknowledgment of the city’s significant role in the global gaming landscape.

Integrating into Stockholm’s cultural landscape

Shahin Zarrabi, Vice President of Festivals at ESL FACEIT Group, speaks passionately about the decision to bring DreamHack to Stockholm. For Zarrabi and the team, it’s more than an expansion; it’s about embedding the festival into Stockholm’s cultural landscape. The event will showcase the multifaceted world of gaming, featuring everything from content creation and cosplay to the latest in gaming titles, advanced hardware, and esports tournaments.

The choice of Stockholmsmässan as the venue is strategic. Recognized as the largest exhibition center in the Nordic region, it offers ample space for the diverse activities and large crowds expected at DreamHack Stockholm. Stockholm’s role as a major exporter of video games per capita, and as the birthplace of many globally recognized titles, makes it a fitting location for the festival, which aims to celebrate and foster further growth in the gaming sector.

Staffan Ingvarsson, CEO of Stockholm Business Region, emphasizes the festival’s potential in enhancing cultural exchange and nurturing entrepreneurship in the region. He notes that Stockholm’s unique blend of esports, technology, music, and fashion creates the perfect environment for an event of DreamHack’s scale. The city’s notable concentration of game developers is a testament to its importance in the international gaming community.

A festival beyond gaming

Christian Clemens, CEO of Stockholmsmässan, shares the excitement surrounding the event. He highlights DreamHack Stockholm’s role in sparking interest in gaming and esports, particularly among younger audiences. As these sectors continue to flourish, the festival presents an excellent opportunity for both seasoned gamers and newcomers to the scene.

The collaboration with Elgiganten, a key player in the electronics retail sector, reinforces the festival’s commitment to delivering a top-notch experience. Alexander Åberg, Gaminglead at Elgiganten, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership, focusing on gaming’s unique ability to bring diverse groups together. This partnership is geared towards creating a memorable and engaging experience for all attendees.

The festival isn’t just about gaming; it offers a variety of experiences, including live music performances, tech partner collaborations, and film nights, adding depth to the overall experience. DreamHack Stockholm aims to be recognized alongside global events like the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, and Eurovision, making it a landmark event in Stockholm’s annual calendar.

With tickets going on sale on March 26, 2024, the excitement is palpable among gamers, content creators, and industry professionals. DreamHack Stockholm is set to be more than a gaming festival; it’s a celebration of the vibrant, dynamic gaming community that has found a strong foothold in Scandinavia.

This move to Stockholm is a clear indication of DreamHack’s commitment to not just showcasing gaming excellence but also contributing to the cultural and technological fabric of the region. DreamHack Stockholm 2024 is poised to be a defining event, offering an unmatched experience for attendees and playing a crucial role in the advancement and recognition of the gaming industry in Europe.