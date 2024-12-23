Apparently, the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre does not like to be impersonated by WWE fans.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, posted a video of his impression of McIntyre's WWE entrance. The fan e had McIntyre's music playing as he walked out with a kilt, boots, and elbow pad on like the superstar. They even got the iconic hair hair flip.

The impression's peak was when the fan stood on a step stool to do McIntyre's turnbuckle taunt. As the fan roared, fake flames showed appeared. All things considered, it was pretty accurate to the real thing.

But McIntyre was not that impressed. He responded, “Is it possible to unsee things?” in a quote post on X.

It was a fun exchange between the WWE star and a fan. Hopefully, the fan had a laugh over McIntyre's response to the video, which has over oe million views on X.

Drew McIntyre's current WWE heel turn

Currently, McIntyre is one of the top heels on Monday Night RAW. He recently returned from a hiatus after his heated feud with CM Punk, which he lost.

Upon his return, he attacked Sami Zayn after the OG Bloodline's reunion at Survivor Series: WarGames. He subsequently attacked Jimmy Uso an a following episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It looks like McIntyre is now hunting down the OG Bloodline members. He has attacked Zayn and Jimmy Uso so far, with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns remaining. McIntyre also confronted Solo Sikoa, who leads the new Bloodline, on the December 20, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

The fifth member of the OG Bloodline's WarGames team was CM Punk. It is unclear if McIntyre's hunt will include Punk. He is coming off a three-match feud with Punk, and it may be too early to revisit it.

McIntyre has had heat with the Bloodline for years. He previously challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the first Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, in September 2022. However, he lost the match, thanks to Sikoa's interference.

Since turning heel, McIntyre has started doing some of his best work of his career. McIntyre feuded with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship going into WrestleMania XL.

He won the title, winning a world championship in front fo the WWE Universe, but his reign was short-lived. Punk cost him the championship witha post-match attack, leaving McIntyre vulnerable for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.