After being off of WWE television for months following his loss to CM Punk at Bad Blood, Drew McIntyre made his return to the ring in December, where he inserted himself into battle with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and The Bloodline.

Discussing his time away from WWE in a special appearance on Busted Open Radio, McIntyre went absolutely off on fairweather fans who seemingly like him one week and then dislike him the next, as, considering how much he's sacrificed for their entertainment, he doesn't particularly care for their opinions.

“Going home this time and spending real time with my family, I realized that I may have made a mistake. I've given, given, and given to this industry, and it's taken, taken, and taken from my real family. As much as we're on the road and we call each other family, that's a matter of convenience. I was with my real family. When I was gone for that few months, I could count on one finger how many people checked in. ‘How are you doing, Drew?' That really opened my eyes. I tried to stay away from social media and the likes. I'll be back ripping people and being myself, but I'll see things like someone cuts a one-minute promo, and that's the best promo of the year. What have you done for me lately? The same old crap. It occurred to me, why are we placating so much to the smart marks, to the internet fans? When do things change? I realized that it wasn't like when we started, and I was a young kid. It's when we started letting marks into the locker room. It's really getting to me, and I hate to say this, but I give, and give, and give. As far as wrestling on TV is concerned, I'm going to take, and take, and take,” McIntyre declared via Fightful.

“I'm still going to be helping things that mean something to me, but when it comes to Drew McIntyre on TV and Drew McIntyre in general, I really hate to say this because I didn't believe it until I saw the proof in front of my face, the lack of contact and look in my family's face, realizing everything I missed. I'm just going to take from now on. When I leave this industry, I won't be one of those guys where, when I was a kid in the locker room on the indies, they were just chasing that last paycheck and last shot at glory. ‘Please, remember me.' When I leave and retire, I'll have accomplished everything. It doesn't matter if you're Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Steve Austin, when you're gone, they forget. They move on. It sucks, but it's true. As far as I'm concerned I'm concerned, when it comes to the internet, I don't give a f**k about your opinion.”

Gosh, that is one heck of a statement from McIntyre, who has been applauded for his shoot-style airing of grievances in 2024. While only time will tell what WWE has planned for the “Scottish Warrior” moving forward, if they don't lean into his comments, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company would be foolish.