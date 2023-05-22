Dua Lipa attended the Cannes Film Festival hand in hand with her new boyfriend Romain Gavras. Now, her ex boyfriend Anwar Hadid has posted some concerning Instagram stories about their new relationship, according to TMZ.

On Sunday, May 22, Hadid took to Instagram to share how he felt about Dua Lipa’s new beau. In one of them, he posted a selfie with the caption: “Trying to not to find and kill him.” In another post, he wrote “I can’t breath [sic],” followed by random posts of the moving ground. These strange posts were captioned with, “I hate the way you say my name,” and another said, “Have fun.”

Although Anwar Hadid didn’t specify who it was directed at, almost everyone deduced he was referring to his ex moving on. Dua and Hadid began dating back in 2019, but broke up two years later because both of them were traveling too much. Both traveled frequently with Dua, as a performer, and Hadid as a model (the brother of fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid).

But now it’s been another two years since their break up, and it seems like he may not be over her. Dua and Romain Gavras have reportedly been getting to know each other over the last few months. They were first linked in February when they were spotted leaving a party in London. They were again seen together at Paris Fashion Week holding hands. Gavras is a 41 year old French born film director. Most of his most recognized work is his music videos with Kanye West and M.I.A.