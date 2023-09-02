The Anaheim Ducks have one of the brightest futures of any National Hockey League team. They boast one of the game's deepest prospect pools, along with exceptional young talent led by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry. But they aren't there yet, and the consensus is still that the Ducks will be near the bottom of the Pacific Division standings next season.

For that reason, the team should be completely leaning into the future as they look to exit the rebuild and compete for Stanley Cups again, as they did perennially with Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf. Instead, GM Pat Verbeek had an odd offseason, signing two players on the wrong side of 30 in Alex Killorn and Radko Gudas. Unless Verbeek genuinely thinks that Anaheim is good enough to compete for a playoff spot next year, those contracts already have the potential to age badly.

In this list, we're looking at three veteran players who still have a decent amount of trade value, which the Ducks could move in return for draft capital. Anaheim is close, and whether they're there yet won't be determined until the 2023-24 season is well underway. But all three of these players could be moved before the NHL Trade Deadline.

John Gibson, G

John Gibson has been the heart of soul of the Anaheim Ducks for years, and has outlasted various stars throughout the years, including Getzlaf and Perry. The 30-year-old was drafted No. 39 overall by the team in the 2011 NHL Draft, and he's been through thick and thin in California.

Gibson has heard his name swirling in trade rumors for years as the Ducks entered a rebuild after losing to the San Jose Sharks in the first-round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Anaheim hasn't made the playoffs since, and it's a bit surprising that Gibson has remained on the roster for the last half-decade.

But that could be coming to an end, especially after his game fell below average relative to his workload in the last four consecutive NHL seasons. It might be time to give the excellent goaltender a change of scenery and a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup, something he hasn't done as a starting goalie in many years. The Ducks' defensive game in front of him has also been abhorrent over the last few seasons.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is likely that Gibson's future will not be determined until a decision is made on Winnipeg Jets superstar netminder Connor Hellebuyck. But the American goaltender is signed at a reasonable cap hit of $6.4 million for the next four years, and he could be a great option for a contender who lacks a bonafide No. 1. Whether or not Gibson is still a high-caliber No. 1 is now up for debate, but what can't be debated is the value he still retains in 2023.

Adam Henrique, C/LW

After bringing in 33-year-old Alex Killorn to help mentor the young guys after he won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, there are a few other veterans on the roster who have become expendable. One of them is Adam Henrique, who has played the last six seasons in Anaheim, and only has four postseason games to show for it.

Like Gibson, Henrique is a player who likely will be shopped closer to the NHL Trade Deadline, as the Ducks are expected to be sellers again. Henrique is also 33-years-old himself, and entering the final year of his contract. For that reason, it's almost certain he will be dealt at some point this year. He's due $5.8 million in 2023-24, but his next contract should be much less in both term and dollar value.

Henrique is still an effective player who can line up at center or on the wing; he put up 22 goals and 38 points in just 62 games in 2021-22. The Canadian probably only has a few NHL seasons left, and with the Ducks counting on the future, he should be traded to a contender.

Ryan Strome, C/RW

Ryan Strome is in a very similar boat to Adam Henrique. He is a veteran player who can play center or wing and still has a scoring touch after amassing 41 points in 82 games in 2022-23. He's not on a great contract, though, and is due $5 million in each of the next four seasons. The 30-year-old looked like he lost a step after coming over from the New York Rangers, and the Ducks should pull the trigger on a trade while he is still an effective NHL forward. That might not be the case when his contract expires in 2027.