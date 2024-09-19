The Anaheim Ducks are slowly rebuilding to be a contender in the Pacific Division, and some top prospects who could debut in the 2024-25 season will be must-watch at training camp. The Ducks are still some pieces away from being contenders. However, they've drafted well over the past few years and are on their way to building a Stanley Cup-contending roster.

Beckett Sennecke and Stian Solberg won't participate in training camp due to injury and staying in Europe, respectively. They are two of the Ducks' top prospects, but fans will have to wait to see them in the new uniforms.

Cutter Gauthier was a massive addition for Ducks

Cutter Gauthier was one of the top stories of the early 2023-24 season when he requested a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers. The Boston College standout wasn't returning Philadelphia's calls and didn't want to be part of their organization. The Ducks jumped at the opportunity to acquire a top prospect, sending Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick for the young forward.

Gauthier instantly became the top prospect in the Ducks' system. He starred at Boston College in 2023-24, recording 38 goals and 27 assists in 41 games. He has an elite shot that he can release from anywhere and uses his 6-foot-2 frame to power through opponents. Gauthier is also an underrated playmaker, as he is smart enough to realize when the defense is zeroing in on him. There were many nights at Boston College where he dazzled with passes that few would be capable of making at that level.

Despite the high offensive upside, Gauthier won't hurt the Ducks by being selfish in the defensive zone. He is a reliable defender and pays attention to the game's details. It's an integral skill that the Ducks need in their top six, as their other stars like Trevor Zegras are more offensive-minded.

Gauthier didn't leave Boston College to play in the American Hockey League. The Ducks will put him in a position to succeed instantly, and he showed he belonged last season in one game with Anaheim. The forward tallied one assist in the game and looked dominant at times in his first taste of NHL competition.

Tristan Luneau is healthy and ready to contribute

Tristan Luneau was supposed to be last season's breakout candidate for the Ducks. He was fresh off the QMJHL Defenceman of the Year award and earned a spot with the Ducks after an impressive showing in training camp. He tallied one goal and two assists over seven games with Anaheim and added another two assists with San Diego in the AHL.

Luneau's season ended early when he suffered a viral infection in his knee. It hurt one of the most rapidly developing defensemen in the entire league, but he should be able to rebound quickly in 2024-25.

Luneau is the perfect modern-day defenseman. He has tremendous offensive vision, which allows him to contribute at both ends of the ice. He is also an elite skater and draws comparisons to blueliners like Cale Makar when he starts moving laterally and controlling the offensive zone.

One issue Luneau had to fix was some shoddy defensive play, which he did before the 2023-24 season. His development in that area was a massive reason why the Ducks trusted to keep him with the team after training camp. He needs to continue to improve his defensive play off the rush, but he is well on his way to a long and successful career.

Some predict Luneau as a bottom-pairing defenseman in the Samuel Girard or Shayne Gostisbehere mold. However, the Ducks hope he can be one of many success stories in their deep defensive prospect pool.

Sam Colangelo continues to defy the odds

It took a while for Sam Colangelo to debut with the Ducks after they selected him 36th overall in 2020. He played most of his college hockey with Northeastern, but a move to Western Michigan last season set him down a path to success.

The Ducks were concerned about some of Colangelo's off-the-puck habits and hoped a fresh start in the NCAA could give him a new voice. Colangelo's development improved more than they could've imagined, and he recorded 24 goals and 19 assists in 38 games.

Colangelo did enough in college to earn an AHL try-out after he left Western Michigan last season. Teams normally give their college prospects an AHL try-out to end the year so they don't have to burn an entry-year contract season for just a few games.

Colangelo starred with San Diego, tallying a goal and three assists over the four games. The Ducks couldn't resist giving him a chance in the NHL and signed him to a deal. Colangelo debuted with three games remaining in the Ducks' season, fitting in instantly amongst the pros. He scored a goal over the three games and could make the lineup out of training camp if the Ducks are content with his growth over the summer.