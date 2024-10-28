ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ducks and the Islanders meet in New York! These two teams have been very inconsistent this season. We continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Ducks were one of the worst teams in the NHL last season. Their struggles were across the board with their offense and defense. Frank Vatrano is the best player for the Ducks and will be a big key for them this season. The Ducks don’t have many expectations for this season, and they might struggle all year again because they have struggled with consistency up to this point with a 3-3 record.

The Islanders were a solid team last year and made the playoffs before losing in the first round. They are 3-4 this season and have not found any consistency. Kyle Palmieri is the key for this team right now, but they have depth, and the best player on the roster might be Matthew Barzal. They have the talent to return to the playoffs after last year, but they must show up and find more consistency this year.

Here are the Ducks-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Islanders Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +190

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Ducks vs Islanders

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/KCOP, Victory+/ MSG Networks

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks had one of the worst defenses in the entire NHL last season. They were third to last in goals allowed per game, at 3.57 and had an 89.4% save percentage. So far this year, they are allowing 3 goals per game, and they have an 89.7% save percentage. The key for them on defense is goalie Lukas Dostal. He had 14 wins and 23 losses last year, with a 90.2% save percentage through the 44 games he played. This season, he has three wins and two losses, allowing 2.17 goals per game with a 93.6% save percentage. The defense has improved up to this point in the early part of the year.

The Ducks’ offense also struggled last season and was on par with their defensive struggles. They scored 2.48 goals per game and had a 9.3% shooting percentage. This season, they score 2.25 goals per game and have an 8.2% save percentage. Frank Vatrano led the team in total points with 60 and goals scored at 37. Troy Terry leads the way in goals at four, assists at three, and total points at seven up to this point in the year. He is the difference-maker for the offense in this game.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders were one of the better teams in the NHL last season on their way to the postseason. Their offense was solid, scoring 2.99 goals per game, and they had a 9.9% shooting percentage. This season, they score 2.50 goals per game and have a 7.8% shooting percentage. The offense has depth, with Matthew Barzal leading last year with 80 total points and Brock Nelson leading in goals at 34. Kyle Palmieri has been a difference-maker this season, leading the team in points at seven and goals at four.

The Islanders’ defense was solid last season. They allowed 3.15 goals per game and had a 91.1% save percentage. This season, they are allowing three goals per game while having an 89.7% save percentage. Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov made up a great dynamic duo at goalie last season for the Islanders. Sorokin had 25 wins in 56 games, allowed 3.01 goals per game, and had a 90.9% save percentage. This season, he allows 1.74 goals per game with a 93.6% save percentage. Varlamov had 14 wins in 28 games and allowed 2.60 goals per game while having a 91.8% save percentage. He allows 3.72 goals per game this season with an 85.4% save percentage.

Final Ducks-Islanders Prediction & Pick

These two teams are very similar. They are both struggling with consistency this season. The Ducks should keep things close and cover the spread, even if the Islanders win. The Ducks have improved, but the Islanders have the depth, and they have the ability to bother the Ducks more. Expect the Ducks to cover, but the Islanders will win at home

Final Ducks-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-134)