The Duke Blue Devils got punched in the mouth Wednesday by the NC State Wolfpack, with Duke basketball suffering an embarrassing 84-60 loss to the unranked hosts.

If that sounded like a type of loss the Blue Devils had not absorbed before, it’s because it is. In fact, it’s the largest loss of a ranked Duke basketball team ever at the hands of an unranked side, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

NC State defeats Duke by 24, the most a ranked Blue Devils team has lost against an unranked ACC opponent ever.

NC State did not waste much time showing the Blue Devils who’s the boss in Raleigh, as the Wolfpack raced to a 15-0 lead to start the game. Duke basketball played catch-up from start to finish. The Blue Devils trailed NC State by 16 points by the end of the first half. Duke basketball showed more signs of life in the second half but still ended up getting outscored by the Wolfpack in the final 20 minutes of regulation, 40-38.

With its loss to the Wolfpack, it won’t be surprising to see the next iteration of the AP Top 25 list without Duke basketball on it. The Blue Devils arrived in Raleigh ranked No. 16. Duke has now lost its second game in conference play, as they also fell prey to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem last December.

Duke basketball, which currently owns an 11-4 overall record and a 2-2 slate against ACC teams this season, can vent all its frustration on the Boston College Eagles this coming Saturday on the road.