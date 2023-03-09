The Duke Blue Devils have become an NCAA Tournament staple over the past few decades, and this year is a bit different with Coach K retiring at the end of last season. Duke is in the top 25 and headed for the NCAA Tournament, but the Blue Devils saw a scare during the ACC Tournament game against Pittsburgh on Thursday as freshman center Kyle Filipowski went down grimacing in the first half, according to Brendan Marks of The Athletic.

“Uh oh. Kyle Filipowski is down and in pain. Looked like his ankle…Yep, Filipowski is now limping off with a left ankle injury.”

However, Filipowski returned to the delight of many, although the ankle injury will be something to monitor after the game, especially with the way he fell to the ground and the way he limped off the court.

Not good. Kyle Filipowski limping off the court, not putting much pressure on that left ankle. pic.twitter.com/B73gTNoUYI — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) March 9, 2023

Flipowski is Duke’s leading scorer with 15 PPG and 9.2 rebounds and is a likely lottery pick with the way he has played. He was also named the ACC Rookie of the Year, which was essentially a given after the season he had with Duke.

Duke ended the regular season with six straight wins and came into the ACC Tournament feeling terrific in the first year with Jon Scheyer running the show, and they should be a team to watch when the brackets are released on Selection Sunday. Kyle Filipowski returned and has played well, but this will be a vital situation to monitor over the next few days for Duke.