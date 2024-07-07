The NBA season came to a close recently as the Boston Celtics cruised to a championship. Boston was as dominant as ever in the playoffs as they lost just three games throughout the entire course of the postseason, and they ended up taking down the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The good news didn't end there for Boston. Shortly after winning it all, the Celtics and star Jayson Tatum agreed to a contract extension.

Jayson Tatum is one of the critical pieces that helped lead the Celtics to all of their success this season. They were by far the best team in the NBA throughout the regular season, and they continued their dominance into the playoffs. Jayson Tatum is a big reason why they were able to find so much success. Now, he has signed a contract extension.

Tatum now has a supermax contract as his extension is for five years and $314 million. Tatum is going to be making big bucks, and Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens is happy that they made the deal.

“Jayson is a special person and player, and it’s been a thrill for all of us to watch his entire journey in Boston,” Brad Stevens said, according to an article from NBA.com. “He has embraced all that comes with being a great Celtic, and shows consistent and genuine care for every one of his teammates, coaches, and staff across the organization. Despite all the team accomplishments and individual awards, Jayson is committed to constantly improving. He works hard and is extremely driven by the challenges of the game – especially the goal of competing with his teammates for championships. We are obviously ecstatic that Jayson chose to extend his contract and add to his amazing career as a Boston Celtic.”

Duke basketball reacts to Jayson Tatum's new contract

Before Jayson Tatum was a star with the Celtics, he played his college ball with the Duke basketball team. The Blue Devils were fired up to see him get his supermax contract.

Tatum played with the Duke basketball team for just one season, and he had a fantastic year. He was with the Blue Devils during the 2016-17 season and he ended up averaging 16.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 2.1 APG. His high level of play led to the Celtics taking him with the third overall pick 2017 NBA Draft.

Jayson Tatum was a star in college with Duke, and now he is a star in the NBA with the Celtics. Now that he has signed this extension, he isn't going anywhere else anytime soon.