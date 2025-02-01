One of college's most tense rivalries resumes on Saturday night. North Carolina and Duke basketball are on two different trajectories at the moment, with the former riding a 14-game winning streak and the latter sitting on the bubble after losing three of its last four contests. But even when the two programs are far apart in the standings, the energy surrounding this matchup is palpable.

Durham got a head start on warming up Cameron Indoor Stadium during ESPN's College GameDay. A Duke student named Raphael Lee was the lucky participant for the weekly halfcourt shot attempt, and boy did he rise to the occasion. Emboldened by former Blue Devils star and current analyst Jay Williams, Lee put the ball through the basket on his third attempt.

As is always the case when a youngster nails the big shot, pandemonium ensued. He wins $19,000, which he plans to spend on spring break festivities and his brother's student loans. Lee injected an early shot of enthusiasm and good vibes, which the Blue Devils hope will carry over into their face-off with the Tar Heels.

Fans were buzzing after the triumphant moment. “It’s gone be a good day in Cameron,” @posefortheCAM posted on X. Others marveled at how Lee was able to drain the bucket. “I’ve never seen such little rotation on a shot,” @CarverdeMedici commented. And there were those who could not resist from stating what so many people were probably thinking. “Wow! He can now afford to attend the game tonight!” @ZachShaq32 said.

Despite North Carolina's struggles, interest in this showdown remains high. And freshman phenom Cooper Flagg is a huge reason why. One of the selling points of committing to Duke basketball is the privilege to represent the community against a hated foe in front of one of the rowdiest crowds imaginable. All eyes will be on the expected top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, as he looks to add to an already sensational season.

Flagg is posting 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. His 3-point shooting is a work-in-progress (32.9 percent), but the 6-foot-9 forward is brimming with promise. He and his teammates must stay on high alert against the invading Tar Heels. Because, when these two squads collide, momentum ceases to matter.

A little halfcourt magic is always good to have just in case, however.