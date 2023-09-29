For anyone that thought Duke was just a basketball school, you are being proven wrong this year. The Duke football team is off to a hot start this season and it all got going week one with an upset win against Clemson. The Blue Devils are now 4-0 on the season and ranked #17 in the country. However, the road gets a bit harder this week as the Blue Devils have their toughest test yet. Notre Dame football is coming to Durham and College GameDay will be there for an epic matchup between these two ranked teams under the lights. This is one of the most highly anticipated games in the history of Duke football, and how is the team getting ready for it? They are watching the movie 300.

The Pat McAfee Show is one of many shows broadcasting from Durham this week, and Duke football head coach Mike Elko made an appearance on Friday's episode. He told McAfee that his team was going to watch the movie 300 on Friday night to get ready for the game, and he also mentioned that the team does chants from the movie in the weight room. If a team is going to get fired up from a movie, that's a good one to use.

We'll find out on Saturday if the juice from watching 300 can help get Duke what would be a massive victory. The Blue Devils are 5.5-point underdogs and it's going to be hard to slow down Sam Hartman and that Notre Dame football offense, but if they do, that ranking is going to soar for Duke.