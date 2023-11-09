Duke vs. Arizona is one of the biggest college basketball games of opening week. Here's how to watch #2 Duke vs. #12 Arizona.

It's an electric early-season college basketball matchup as #12 Arizona travels across the country to Durham, North Carolina, to take on #2 Duke. Cameron Indoor Stadium will play host to this matchup, with two men's teams looking to stake their claim to title contender status early on in this 2023-24 season. Both Duke and Arizona are coming off of remarkably similar seasons. Duke is coming off an impressive first year under Jon Scheyer, including an ACC tournament win. But they have a bad taste in their mouths after a short stint in the NCAA tournament. Arizona won the PAC-12 tournament but also couldn't make it out of the first weekend of action in March. These are two very talented teams with high expectations looking to get off to a flying start to their seasons. Here's how to watch the clash between Duke and Arizona.

Duke vs. Arizona: How to watch

How can you watch Duke vs. Arizona? The game will be on ESPN2 in primetime. It'll be the perfect appetizer for your weekend Friday Night. You can stream on any ESPN service with the appropriate login credentials or on fuboTV for no additional subscription fee.

Date: Friday, November 8, 7:00 p.m. EST

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

T.V. channel: ESPN2| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Duke -5.5

Duke storylines

Year one of the post-Coach K era was a resounding success. An ACC tournament title and a 27-9 record is what Duke fans would refer to as a solid yet unspectacular year. The University clearly believes in Coach K protege Jon Scheyer, though, as he's extended for six more years in Durham. But as his mentor was, Scheyer will be judged by his success in March, and that road starts now. Duke has brought in the top recruiting class in the country each of the last two years, which is a huge reason why they're near the top of the early season polls.

This game will be the first real test for a lineup that will be carried by its underclassmen. Some of that inexperience showed last year when Duke was eliminated on the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. So getting higher stakes reps early in the season for their sophomores and freshmen should prove valuable down the line.

Freshman guard Caleb Foster impressed the most out of the new additions to the team in their opening win against Dartmouth, and sophomore center Kyle Filipowski picked right back up from his All-ACC, ACC Tournament MVP, and ACC Rookie of the Year campaign last season.

Arizona storylines

How can Arizona put it all together in March come crunch time?

Well, that's a question that Wildcat fans have been asking for two decades now. But that postseason success will start with regular season success, which Arizona is certainly set up for. While last year's number one option, Azuolas Tubelis, opted to forgo his senior year of eligibility, the Wildcats return a strong core of his classmates. That's a team that took two out of three from PAC-12 rivals UCLA and beat last year's finals runners-up in San Diego State.

After their 122-point outing against Morgan State, they also look poised to add a lot of scoring and playmaking from underclassmen and younger players stepping into bigger roles. Caleb Love, transferring from UNC Chapel Hill, is set to make his return to Durham to see if he can crush Duke's hopes and dreams one more time. Playing a road game in Cameron Indoor will be a great learning experience this early in the year, no matter what happens, but this group will be hungry to come out strong.