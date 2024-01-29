Duke faces Virginia Tech. Our college basketball odds series includes our Duke Virginia Tech prediction, odds, and pick.

The Duke Blue Devils take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Duke Virginia Tech prediction and pick. Find how to watch Duke Virginia Tech.

The Duke Blue Devils are second in the ACC at 6-2. Only North Carolina, at 9-0, is better in the standings. Yet, while second place certainly isn't bad in and of itself, the Blue Devils aren't as good as the wins and losses suggest. They have been playing lower-tier and mid-level teams in the ACC and have barely skated by. They trailed Georgia Tech by 10 points in the second half at home a few weeks ago before rallying to win late. They lost to Pittsburgh at home a week later. One week after that setback, Duke hosted Clemson and trailed 69-65 inside the final two minutes. Duke trailed 71-70 going into the final five seconds of this past Saturday's game and was able to draw a foul with one second left, hitting two free throws for a shaky 72-71 win. The result was good, but the way Duke got the result was not very convincing. The Blue Devils have to play better if they want to be a serious threat in the NCAA Tournament. Right now, this looks like a team which won't get out of the first weekend of March Madness.

Virginia Tech, at 13-7 overall and 5-4 in the ACC, isn't currently in the projected NCAA Tournament. The Hokies need high-quality wins to have a real shot at making the bracket in March. Here's a big chance for them on their home floor. It's the game of the season for the Hokies and coach Mike Young. They need to make this game count.

Here are the Duke-Virginia Tech College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Virginia Tech Odds

Duke Blue Devils: -3.5 (-115)

Virginia Tech Hokies: +3.5 (-105)

Over: 146.5 (-105)

Under: 146.5 (-115)

How To Watch Duke vs Virginia Tech

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Duke Could Cover the Spread

The Virginia Tech Hokies have won three straight games, but let's look at the teams they have beaten: North Carolina State, Boston College, and Georgia Tech. None of them are NCAA Tournament teams. Virginia Tech would earn a lot of respect by beating Duke, but the problem for Virginia Tech is that it hasn't beaten a whole lot of good teams. Iowa State is a really good win, but there isn't much else on the ledger sheet. Virginia Tech hasn't really earned the benefit of the doubt just yet. Duke, meanwhile, has had multiple starters out in recent weeks but is now integrating them back into the lineup. Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell coming back to the court is a huge boost for coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke starters who have been holding down the fort. As Roach and Mitchell knock off the rust accumulated while they were injured, this team should get progressively better. Virginia Tech is the victim of bad timing.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover the Spread

Duke has been shaky and unconvincing in recent weeks. The Blue Devils are winning most of their games, but just barely, and they have played most of their recent games at home. Now they go on the road in a tough environment against a Virginia Tech team which has won three in a row. It's hard to look at this game and say the situation lines up well for Duke. No it does not. It lines up well for Virginia Tech instead.

Final Duke-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

The game is going to be close, but a four-point Duke win covers the spread. This is a game where waiting for a live play makes more sense than a pregame wager.



Final Duke-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech +3.5