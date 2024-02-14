It's not looking to hopeful that deleted scenes will be shown.

Are we ever going to see Dune's deleted scenes? Director Denis Villeneuve has some hints on what we can expect.

In a nutshell, the director is pretty adamant that deleted scenes are deleted for a reason and don't need to see the light of day. The Dune director discussed this recently with Collider and shed more details on his viewpoint.

So, if you expect to buy a Blu-ray or DVD full of Dune extras, it's not likely to happen. Sorry.

Denis Villeneuve discusses film that doesn't make the cut

“I'm a strong believer that when it's not in the movie, it's dead,” the director said. “I kill darlings, and it's painful for me.”

He went on to elaborate a bit more.

“Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I'm cutting this out.'” he continued. “I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It's painful, so I can't go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It's too painful.”

He wasn't done there. Villeneuve added, “When it's dead, it's dead, and it's dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I'm very, I think, severe in the editing room. I'm not thinking about my ego, I'm thinking about the movie.”

Dune's director also had some thoughts regarding how long a movie is. He said, “The runtime of a movie, for me, the length of the movie is based on what the story needs. Sometimes I've made movies in my life that were 75 minutes, and this one is two hours, 45 [minutes], I think something like that. It's not, for me, the runtime; it's about the storytelling, and I felt that I wanted to create momentum.”

Of course, he's talking about the highly anticipated Dune: Part 2. Which does not look like anything on the cutting room floor will make it to that collector's edition Blu-ray.

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 1, 2024