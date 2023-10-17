Volker Bertelmann, the Oscar-winning composer who scored the acclaimed Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front, is making his way into the Dune world.

Dune: The Sisterhood

Film Music Reporter broke the news that Bertelmann will score the upcoming Dune: The Sisterhood series. The Sisterhood is a female-led series for Max that serves as a prequel to the events of Frank Herbert's Dune book.

Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Shalo Brune-Franklin are set to star in the series.

Denis Villeneuve, who directed the recent adaptations of Dune, will executive produce the female-led spin-off. He's also set to direct the premiere episode.

Bertelmann's career

Volker Bertelmann is an acclaimed composer. He began composing scores for films in 2007 with Wortbrot. Bertlemann has done a variety of films including The Art of Racing in the Rain, Downhill, and The Old Guard.

All Quiet on the Western Front was by-far the biggest success of Bertlemann's career. The Netflix war epic was based on the 1929 novel of the same name and directed by Edward Berger. It was a major awards player, racking up British Academy Film Awards nominations and Oscars. All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated for nine Oscars, winning three (including Best Original Score).

Dune: Part Two

Before Bertlemann can score the Dune series, the second part of Denis Villeneuve's film adaptations of Herbert's book. The film follows the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he teams with Chani (Zendaya) and the Freman. Chalamet and Zendaya are joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 15, 2024.