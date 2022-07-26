2 teams that must still sign Dwight Howard in 2022 NBA free agency

While he is no longer the dominant player he once was, Dwight Howard remains a solid role player. He is 36 years old and still more than capable of contributing to teams as a backup center.

He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, producing in some minutes off the bench. Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.2 percent from the field. Although he is not a star, he has shown some noteworthy plays throughout the past season.

Free agency and the offseason have been wild, and the league will be competitive as ever come 2022-23.

With that said, here are two teams that must sign former star Dwight Howard in 2022 NBA free agency.

2 Teams That Must Sign Dwight Howard

2. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics would be a great fit for the veteran big man. Boston is coming off a trip to the Finals, where they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics have a good foundation but could use some added depth at center.

Adding Howard and let him play some minutes behind Al Horford and Robert Williams could lessen the load on the two.

Boston is built around the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who both had tremendous seasons. Tatum averaged 26.9 points and eight rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from behind the arc. Brown also had a great year, averaging 23.6 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three. Both of them are two-way players and will be looking to contend for the title once again.

While Howard wouldn’t be a star, he would provide depth around them.

1. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are having an eventful offseason, and it’s not done yet. Kevin Durant has requested a trade, but no deal is imminent. Brooklyn is asking for a big trade package, and no team has been willing to offer what they want.

If the Nets end up keeping Durant and Kyrie Irving, who has also been attached to trade rumors, they need to build a contender. Improving the backup center position would help them compete. He would be a solid rebounder, rim protector and efficient at the rim.

Durant had another great campaign, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He shot an efficient 51.8 percent and 38.3 percent from downtown. Irving only played in 29 games in the regular season but was good in those matches he played. He averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from three-point land.

Brooklyn will be one of the better teams in the league if they keep the star duo. Howard could be an excellent contributor to the bench unit.

It won’t be a big market for Howard, as he is not the player he once was. However, teams like the Celtics and Nets would be great destinations for him to compete for his second championship ring.

The entire Lakers season was a disaster, but Howard was not a part of the problem. He played his role even though it was very inconsistent. With a new team, hopes are high that he would be able to play better.