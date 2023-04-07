Get ready for an intense adventure into the post-apocalyptic world of Dying Light. For a limited time, Dying Light Enhanced Edition is available for free on the Epic Games Store from April 6 through April 13.

How to Get Dying Light Enhanced Edition For Free

To sweeten the deal, all players who redeem Dying Light on the Epic Games Store will receive a welcome pack that includes the following:

Last Hope weapon

Alternator hammer

Deadeye’s bow blueprint

Ratty outfit skin

Survival kit bundle

To claim your copy of Dying Light Enhanced Edition, just head to the Epic Games Store. Scroll down to a section labeled “Free Games” and look for Dying Light Enhanced Edition. Click on the title to be taken to the game page. Click “Get”. Then, follow the on-screen prompts to add the game to your library for free. Additionally, to claim your rewards, link your Epic account with TechlandGG.

About Dying Light Enhanced Edition

Dying Light Enhanced Edition follows protagonist Kyle Crane, an undercover agent sent by the Global Relief Effort (GRE) to infiltrate the land of Harran. His mission is to recover a sensitive file stolen by Kadir “Rais” Suleiman, a rogue political figure who uses the chaos of the outbreak for his own advantage. The file contains vital information about the outbreak and could potentially harm the GRE if it falls into the wrong hands.

Upon arriving in Harran, Crane discovers a city in ruins, with survivors doing their best to stay alive amidst the overwhelming zombie threat. As he navigates the treacherous urban landscape, he becomes entangled with various factions and individuals, all struggling for power and control in the new world order.

This is not a game for the faint-hearted. If you’re in for a challenge, however, it should be right up your alley. It’s designed for those who love the thrill of the chase who aren’t afraid of the dark. That’s because the game offers a unique day and night experience. Whether you’re a seasoned zombie game veteran or a newcomer to the genre, Dying Light has something for everyone.

For more news on gaming and the latest releases, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.