Dyson Daniels has had a December to forget but the New Orleans Pelicans have too much invested into the former lottery pick to sell low now.

The New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) are in the thick of the NBA Playoff race as 2023 winds to a close. With a little better game management to close out double-digit leads, head coach Willie Green's squad would be fighting for first place. It's a good spot to be considering Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are still figuring things out in the new offense. One player is ready to turn the page to a new year though. Dyson Daniels has had a December to forget so far.

Daniels is averaging 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in just over 23 minutes per game this year. It's not quite the offensive numbers fans would hope for from a lottery pick but the defense has been up to Green's standard. However, the 20-year-old Australian has seen his minutes dwindle (16.3) this month and it seems to have affected his shot-making abilities. The second-year prospect is making only 27% from three-point range and 35% from the field, the lowest mark since last March. Daniels was returning to the rotation having played only a single game last February.

The eighth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is producing fewer steals, blocks, and assists in December. Daniels' points in transition dropped drastically. He was good for 0.2 fast-break points and 0.7 points off turnovers in December. His value as a rookie contract reserve is going down after being sky-high a month into his sophomore campaign. Comparatively, Jose Alvarado brings lottery pick energy and value at a league-minimum salary cap hit.

Daniels averaged 14.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 7.2 rebounds in 23 minutes during NBA Summer League action for the Pelicans. The skillset to make a difference is obvious at times but Daniels has shown the consistency needed for an NBA Finals contender. Matchup and form would decide if Daniels even saw the court for more than 10 minutes in a first-round series. The Pelicans went down that road with another lottery pick (Jaxson Hayes) two years ago.

Green shared during Media Day, “In terms of progression, we know Dyson is solid defensively. Now it's about creating an offensive identity and being a solid basketball player. For us, we know he can do it. He's been good starting with summer league, but even in camp, he's been pretty solid for us.”

Guard development under Green has been spotty at best. Nickeil Alexander-Walker looks much better in Minnesota. Kira Lewis Jr. has not gotten a look from Green in months, except in the waning minutes of blowout games. The trade deadline is coming up soon. The Pelicans need to find a way to jolt Dyson Daniels out of a December slump to get the most out of their investment.