EA hopeful about Battlefield’s future because of Sony and Microsoft

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts (EA) stated during a recent speaking event that Battlefield’s future is promising. This is thanks in no small part to the ongoing dispute between Microsoft and Sony with regards to Call of Duty. Keep reading to learn more about why Wilson thinks that this is the case.

We talked about the situation between Sony and Microsoft two weeks ago in a separate article. Allow me to give you a short summary of just what is happening. Earlier this year, Microsoft wanted to acquire Activision Blizzard. This acquisition would lead to Microsoft acquiring various IPs, including Call of Duty. Sony did not like this move, as this means that Microsoft could potentially make it a PC and Xbox exclusive. Microsoft, however, repeatedly assured the public that this will not be the case. A recent statement made by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer reinforced this stand. Spencer promised that Call of Duty will still be on the Playstation for “a few years” after Sony’s current contract with Activision ends. Sony CEO Jim Ryan, however, called Microsoft out, saying that “a few years” meant only three years, and that what Microsoft was doing is “inadequate on so many levels”.

This is where Wilson’s statement comes in. During a Goldman Sachs event last week, Wilson had this to say:

In a world where there may be questions over the future of Call of Duty and what platforms that might be on or might not be on, being platform agnostic and completely cross-platform with Battlefield, I think is a tremendous opportunity,

While Wilson did not explicitly mention Microsoft or Sony, it was fairly obvious what he was referring to. Should Microsoft go back on its word and turn Call of Duty into a console-exclusive game, Battlefield will most likely become the name in cross-platform shooters. Even if this doesn’t happen, as Wilson said, the current uncertainty is already enough to affect the balance. Battlefield and Call of Duty have been rival franchises for decades now. Both games have been staples in the first-person shooter genre of games, and both show no signs of stopping. However, the current situation could easily tip the scales in EA’s favor. Of course, we don’t really know for sure, as the latest Battlefield game didn’t really do so well. Only time can tell just what will happen.

For more gaming news, click here.