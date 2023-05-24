Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

The EA Publisher sale is out, which means a whole swarm of EA games are available at discounted prices up to 90% off. Included in the mix, of course, are a wide variety of EA Sports and motorsport games. Some games are only on sale for the rest of the day, so if there’s something you’ve been itching to get, now’s the time. Here’s a full list of every sports game, and their discounts for their respective editions.

Sports Games in the EA Publisher Sale

All prices are USD and will be on sale until May 29th unless otherwise stated.

FIFA 23

Playstation Store – Only the Standard Edition is on sale until May 25th, 2023

Playstation 4: $17.99 (70% off)

Playstation 5: $27.99 (60% off)

Microsoft Store – Only the Standard Edition is on sale.

Xbox One: $17.99 (70% off)

Xbox Series X|S: $27.99 (60% off)

Nintendo: Legacy Edition

Nintendo Switch: $19.99 (50% off)

Steam: Both editions are on sale.

Standard Edition: $20.99 (70% off)

Ultimate Edition: $35.99 (60% off)

Need For Speed Unbound

Playstation 5 – Only the Standard Edition is on sale until May 25th, 2023.

PS5: $20.99 (70% off)

Steam – Both editions are on sale.

Standard Edition: $20.99 (70% off)

Unbound Palace Edition: $23.99 (70% off)

EA Sports PGA Tour

Playstation Store: Only the Deluxe Edition is on sale until May 25th, 2023.

Deluxe Edition: $50.99 (40% off)

Steam: Both editions are on sale.

Standard Edition: $41.99 (40% off)

Deluxe Edition: $50.99 (40% off)

Grid Legends

Playstation Store: Only the Deluxe Edition is on sale until June 8th, 2023.

Playstation 4 & 5: $23.99 (70% off)

Steam: Both editions are on sale.

Standard Edition: $11.99 (80% off)

Deluxe Edition: $19.99 (75% off)

Madden NFL 23

Playstation Store: Only the All-Madden Edition is on sale until May 25th, 2023

Playstation 4 & 5: $29.99 (70% off)

Steam: Only the Standard Edition is on sale.

Standard Edition: $17.99

Need For Speed (2015)

Steam: Available as part of the EA Family Bundle Deluxe Edition, which includes Need for Speed Deluxe Edition, Unravel, and Plants Vs. Zombies 2: Garden Warfare. There is no date indicating when the sale ends.

EA Family Bundle Deluxe Edition: $22.79 (72% off)

*It comes out to about $7.60 per game. The deluxe edition alone costs $29.99, so you’re actually saving money and getting more games. Not a bad deal. However, if you just wanted Unravel and PvZ, then those two games alone are cheaper than the bundle ($1.99 and $4.79, respectively). Those games are on sale until May 29th.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Playstation 4: $5.99 (70% off) until June 8th, 2023

Steam: $4.99 (70% off)

Codemaster’s Motorsport Game Sale

Some non-EA sports games are also on sale for those more interested in motorsport games. Codemasters’ recent racing games are among those on sale. Again, all games are on sale until May 29th, unless otherwise stated.

Dirt 5

Playstation Store: Only the Standard Edition is on sale.

Playstation 4 & 5: $11.99 (80% off) until June 8th, 2023

Steam: Both editions are on sale.

Standard: $14.99 (75% off)

Year One Edition: $23.99. (70% off)

Dirty Rally 2.0

Playstation Store: Only the Game of the Year Edition is on sale.

Playstation 4: $12.49 (75% off) until June 8th, 2023

Steam: Both editions are on sale.

Standard Edition: $4.99 (75% off)

Game of the Year Edition: $9.99 (75% off)

Out of all the game sales, Dirt Rally 2.0’s Game of the Year sale is a steal. It gives you access to all the content from seasons 1-4 and you’re only paying a quarter of the price. That being said, it seems like a good time for any sports fans to check out the sales across all platforms, and see if there’s anything they like. There’s still plenty of time (with the exception of Madden NFL 23 for Playstation users). So don’t fret if you’re unable to get them today.

Summer time is also nearby, which usually means other games will be on sale too if you’re looking for something different. Here’s the full Steam page for the EA publisher sale, which includes other games up t0 90% off.

For more gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.