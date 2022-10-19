Gaming
EA shutting down online service for various games
EA Games is shutting down the online service for quite a few of their older games. Keep going to learn more about which games are affected, what will be affected, and when they will shut down.
Shutting down the online service for older games is not something new. Near the end of September, Ubisoft itself shut down the online service for a few of its games. This includes titles such as Assassin’s Creed 2 and Far Cry 3. EA is following suit, closing down the online services for some of its older games. This will affect any multiplayer capabilities, as well as other online features. This includes leaderboards, achievements involving online play, and more.
Although online play will disappear for these games, they are still playable offline, meaning they won’t be completely irrelevant. Other games on the list, like the Command & Conquer games, already have multiplayer workarounds that don’t rely on the official servers.
Here is the list of games whose online functionalities are shutting down soon:
- October 20, 2022
- Army of Two: The 40th Day
- Army of Two: The Devil’s Cartel
- Dragon Age: Origins (Multiplayer Screenshots Server)
- November 9, 2022
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3
- Command & Conquer: Tiberium Wars
- Command & Conquer: Kane’s Wrath
- Mercenaries 2: World in Flames
- November 30, 2022
- Onrush
- January 19, 2023
- Mirror’s Edge
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- Gatling Gears
- Shank 2
As mentioned before, these games will still be playable past the shutdown of the online service.
For a full list of EA games whose online services have been shut down, click here.