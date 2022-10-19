EA shutting down online service for various games

EA Games is shutting down the online service for quite a few of their older games. Keep going to learn more about which games are affected, what will be affected, and when they will shut down.

Shutting down the online service for older games is not something new. Near the end of September, Ubisoft itself shut down the online service for a few of its games. This includes titles such as Assassin’s Creed 2 and Far Cry 3. EA is following suit, closing down the online services for some of its older games. This will affect any multiplayer capabilities, as well as other online features. This includes leaderboards, achievements involving online play, and more.

Although online play will disappear for these games, they are still playable offline, meaning they won’t be completely irrelevant. Other games on the list, like the Command & Conquer games, already have multiplayer workarounds that don’t rely on the official servers.

Here is the list of games whose online functionalities are shutting down soon:

October 20, 2022 Army of Two: The 40th Day Army of Two: The Devil’s Cartel Dragon Age: Origins (Multiplayer Screenshots Server)

November 9, 2022 Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Command & Conquer: Tiberium Wars Command & Conquer: Kane’s Wrath Mercenaries 2: World in Flames

November 30, 2022 Onrush

January 19, 2023 Mirror’s Edge NBA Jam: On Fire Edition Gatling Gears Shank 2



As mentioned before, these games will still be playable past the shutdown of the online service.

For a full list of EA games whose online services have been shut down, click here.