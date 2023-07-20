It's no surprise at this point that Ultimate Team has become the biggest mode across EA Sports' biggest titles. But how has Ultimate Team been improved in EA Sports FC 24?

Considering this is the first game in a new series without the FIFA title, there's a bit more pressure on EA Sports to deliver. Securing exclusive deals with many leagues across the world is a major benefit. Additionally, the implementation of new technologies to improve the look and feel of the game are an added bonus. But how else does EA Sports improve on the Ultimate Team formula?

Let's find out.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team – How The New Evolutions Impacts Experience

In terms of gameplay, the biggest change to Ultimate Team is Evolutions. Your UT roster started off with mostly bronze and silver players as you started to build your team. As time went on and you unlocked better cards, your old players really had no more use. But with Evolutions, you're able to upgrade your players, being able to keep them for much longer.

How it works: You put the players you want to upgrade on what are called “Evolution Paths”, which gives you in-game challenges to complete with your player. After completing the challenges your player receives a permanent upgrade.

For example: You start with a Silver Youssoufa Moukoko player card with an overall of 69. You put him on an evolution path that may require some of the following to reach the Level 1 Upgrade:

Score two goals with the player (0/2)

Play 2 games with the player in Squad Battle (Min. Semi-Pro) or Rivals (0/2)

That may not be all the requirements needed, but it gives you an idea of what to expect. Completing these challenges grants rewards to player stats. Perhaps you earn +5 in dribbling or in pace, as well as upgrading your player's overall. Certain evolutions also grant players PlayStyles, which are the dynamic abilities that give players an edge on the pitch.

And it's not just normal pack players that receive Evolutions only. Special and Campaign players are also eligible for Evolution Paths.

Evolutions also brings a cosmetic overhaul by allowing your player to have different backgrounds on their player cards. EA's partnership with Nike allows for some cool animated backgrounds with the Nike logo on the card. More visual upgrades are set to release throughout the season.

Women's Football In Ultimate Team

Women's Football officially joins Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24. It won't just be a separate mode either, as men & women will be able to play together on the same team. It marks the first time in EA Sports' history where men and women can play on the same club in a Football game.

So in case you wanted to have Sam Kerr and Erling Haaland on the same team, you can do so. There won't be any differences between male and female players in the mode, allowing you to build a team of whichever players you want.

For example, you won't have to worry about having Alisha Lehmann on a team performing worse than her male counterparts. In EA Sports FC 24, all players in Ultimate Team are going to play the same. The only differences you'll need to worry about is player overalls, individual stats, and PlayStyles given to each player.

The decision to implement Women's Football in Ultimate team has received some criticism. In an interview with IGN, EA's Executive Producer John Shepherd said that “Ultimate Team is a great place for that. It is a mode where you can build your fantasy team with different nationalities, different leagues, different clubs. And so it felt like a great spot to be able to do that.”

Ultimate Team is already the most controversial mode in the game, with its several pay-to-win aspects and priority it received over other game modes. While Ultimate Team's become EA Sports' most lucrative mode, it means other modes don't receive the same attention. This especially hurts for those who enjoy playing Career, Clubs, and other modes.

But it was only a matter of time until Women joined Ultimate Team. EA Sports' added two new women's leagues in FC 24. The developers have been slowly implementing more Women's Football clubs into the game. By putting them in Ultimate Team, it goes to show how far the franchise has come over the years.

Speaking of Women's Football, The Women's World Cup officially starts today. The first match, Nigeria v. Canada, begins tonight at 10:30 PM.

Release Date

Those are the main changes with EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team mode. With Evolutions, PlayStyles, animated player cards, and the inclusion of Women's Football, there's plenty of new things coming to FC's most popular mode.

EA Sports FC 24 comes out September 29th. Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition receive 7 days of early access. The game is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

For more on EA Sports FC, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.