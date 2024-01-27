Last year, Dallas Cowboys' linebacker and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons was the special host for the tournament.

As the NFL season comes to a close and the Pro Bowl peaks its head around the corner, the fourth annual EA Sports Madden HBCU Tournament is on the horizon. The tournament will take place during the week leading up to the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL.

The HBCU Madden finalists have been revealed: Dametri Hill (Fort Valley State); DaSean Wade Neclos Jr. (North Carolina A&T); Alon Anwoju (Albany State); Egypt Garrett and Kiara Davis (Tennessee State); and Taylor Adams, Ernest Walker, and Germaine Bozeman (Florida A&M).

These finalists will travel to Orlando, both for the games and for a unique opportunity at EA Studios. After passing through qualifiers and video submissions, they will take a tour to learn about the business behind the sports and gaming industries.

“The Madden HBCU tournament is a prime example of the NFL's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in both traditional sports and esports,” said the NFL's vice president of video gaming Ed Kiang. “The program has experienced significant growth the past four seasons with 56 HBCU schools represented and player participation expanding by 200 percent year-over-year. We can't wait to showcase the Pro Bowl Games for this year's finalists and deliver an unforgettable experience for them.”

The finalists will get the chance to meet some NFL players, and will also receive tickets to the Pro Bowl game. Special guests Ahman Green, former Green Bay Packers running back, Tiffany Greene, an ESPN commentator and Florida A&M graduate, and DeSean Jackson, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, will host the tournament.