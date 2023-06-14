EA Sports PGA Tour received a huge title update today that tweaked some gameplay mechanics, added a new course, and stylized everything in conjunction with the U.S. Open that begins this Thursday, June 15th.

Also worth noting, is Father's Day, which comes on Sunday, June 18th. After reading that you may or may not be panicking over what to get your dad this weekend. No worries, because EA Sports PGA Tour has a solution that may benefit the both of you.

If your dad just so happens to be a Golf fanatic, and you an Xbox Live Gold or PS+ Member, then you're in luck. You'll be able to play EA Sports PGA Tour for free this weekend during the 2023 U.S. Open.

Obviously, we don't recommend this be the only gift for your father. But if you're looking to spend some quality time, and you both share a passion for Golf, it gives you something to do.

EA Sports PGA Tour: When Does Free Play Begin? Who Can Play It?

Free Play Days for EA Sports PGA Tour begins this Thursday and concludes at the same time as the 2023 U.S. Open this Sunday. The Free Play Days promotion is available to Xbox Series X|S Owners with an Xbox Live Gold Membership. Additionally, Playstation 5 owners with PS Plus are also welcome to download and play the game, free of charge.

GamePass members, who have Xbox Live Gold, are also able to download the game for free. So perhaps while waiting to see your favorite golfers tackle the course, you and your father can take on the Los Angeles Country Clubs before the pros do. It's a nice gesture from EA that hopefully brings family members closer to each other.

Hopefully though, you have more planned for your dad than just playing Golf. Maybe you can go out to a real golf course together, and share some lasting memories. Regardless, we're sure they'll just appreciate spending quality time with you.

If you are a dad who's also an avid gamer, then you can consider this a gift from EA Sports. We at ClutchPoints also wish you a Happy and healthy Father's Day.

While we look forward to teeing off with our dads, we're also excited to see a 60 fps performance mode available for all platforms, which EA Orlando is currently working on.

EA Sports PGA Tour released on April 7th, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. For more information on EA Sports PGA Tour, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.