EA Sports PGA Tour Season 10 releases this week, with new patch notes, gameplay features, cosmetic items, and bug-fixes. Overall, the game's 10th season comes with a pretty good amount of content for a title that released almost one year ago. Additionally, Season 10 adds a new Pro Pass with more unlockable rewards so you can earn more while you play.

EA Sports PGA Tour Season 10 Release Date

Season 🔟 of #EAPGATOUR tees off tomorrow 🏌️ Learn about the updates coming to your next round of golf ⛳ https://t.co/9mxXq4r3vF pic.twitter.com/8EyIHAlHrm — EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (@EASPORTSPGATOUR) January 22, 2024

EA Sports PGA Tour Season 10 releases on January 23rd, 2024. Overall, the latest season adds tons of new gameplay balances and changes to improve the experience.

Firstly, Season 10 comes with the biggest Pro Pass yet, including 37 total cosmetic item rewards in the premium tier. However, Season 10 offers cosmetic EA-themed rewards for free tier players for the first time. Completing the Season Pass earns a Bryson Dechambeau’s Driver Spec for free tier players. Furthermore, premium tier players earn the J.Lindeberg Brilliant Blue Big Bridge outfits.

Additionally, the developers added a new Green View Camera angle in Hole Map. Overall, it simulates a pro golfer's ability to “reference their yardage book during a round to understand pin location, green dimensions, and slope.” Overall, EA added and arranged over 600 cameras to help players create their own authentic view. To toggle between Green View and Hole View, press Y or Triangle.

Furthermore, the developers added Turn-based stroke play with 2-to-4 players as a new format in Private match mode. Additionally, they kept Simultaneous stroke play, which allows up to two to sixteen players to duke it out. Additionally, Ryder Cup Match Play returns to both Online and Private Match as well. Furthermore, they added a new option that lets you select USA or Europe for your next match. Team preferences save for future matches.

In terms of gameplay, EA Sports overhauled Cup Physics to create more consistent interactions. Overall, this should prevent issues where the ball sometimes appears to roll over the hole instead of falling in. Additionally, a new clock visual in the online hole timer makes it easier to see the remaining time. At 20 seconds remaining, the clock turns yellow, and red during the final 10.

Lastly, EA Sports PGA Tour Season 10 updated the store to prioritize un-purchased display items. Without further ado, take a look at the latest patch notes for season 10.

EA Sports PGA Tour Patch Notes For Patch 11.0 – Full List of Improvements

Gameplay: Fixed the ball not being aligned with the golfer for the next shot if the ball was repositioned because it was placed too close to a hazard by the unplayable lie screen on the previous shot. Fix for golfers being assigned the wrong playing partners in the 2v2 quick play formats best ball, foursomes, alternate shot, and foursomes. The fix was applied to servers on December 27th. Fixed a visual hitch or stutter that sometimes occurred right after the ball’s first collision with the ground. This issue was most likely to occur in specific configurations such as playing on PC with ultra visual settings. Fixed a rare issue where after hitting the pin the ball would appear to magically stick to the pin and stop about an inch over the hole instead of going in.

Online: When playing in online turn-based matches, the pre-shot spectator camera now rotates to face where the remote golfer is aiming instead of always being stationary. Fixed crowd members sometimes being in the way of the camera or golfer when watching a remote golfer in online turn-based matches. In online stroke play matches, the in-game leaderboard now displays the correct record for DNF players instead of always showing “0-0-0”. Made a number of optimizations to substantially reduce the amount of data that is synced across the network during online gameplay.

Input: Fixed the “hold to scroll” logic for D-pad and analog stick input when navigating the UI. Previously, scrolling wouldn’t work sometimes after quickly switching directions, even though the button was still being held down. Additionally, the delay time and scroll speed have been tuned to feel more responsive and natural. [PC] Fixed an issue where keyboard input was non-functional for forward or back in-flight spin control in gameplay. Holding the skip button before a skippable scene is active now automatically starts the full skip timer when the scene is skippable. Previously, you were required to press the button again for the full skip timer to start. Fixed movement when adjusting drop ball position with the “Target Line” option so that it is smooth and doesn't jitter when scrolling. Fix for not being able to scroll through options with the analog stick in 16 player online or private match lobbies.

Challenges: Scorecard HUD widget for shot challenges has been updated to display the number of shots taken, shots remaining for the current location, and total number of locations for the challenge. Fixed an issue where hole preview flyovers were always skipped in stroke and match play challenges instead of being shown according to the player’s setting. Note that in shot challenges, flyovers are still always skipped regardless of the player’s setting.

Quests: Fixed the “Get 5 Par Saves” Top of the Rock mastery quest (Applied Dec. 14th).

Initial Install: Fix for some missing assets during initial install gameplay such as the golf bag, loading screen background, and a number of UI elements. Added a message to the scorecard screen that notifies the player when access to the rest of the title is being restricted because the game is still installing. Fix for seeing multiple scorecards in the scorecard screen during initial install gameplay. Fixed the crowd round setting so that it now correctly displays “Off” instead of “On” during initial install gameplay.

Courses: [Kiawah] Fixed a number of shrubs that were clipping with bridges or wooden railings. [Kiawah] Moved a number of shrubs incorrectly placed on short grass. [TPC Southwind] Fixed an online spectator camera on hole 5 partially obstructed by a tree. [Wilmington] Fixed wrongly ordered hole preview images for Wilmington in the custom hole select screen.

Outfits: Changed Scottie Scheffler’s belt color from white to dark blue.

UI: [Bootflow] Updated the Masters logo shown during the initial bootflow to a higher resolution version. [Gameplay] Fixed an issue where the shot result widget would sometimes display a small distance in feet and inches instead of only showing inches. [Hazard Resolution] Fixed issue where drop ball arrow would remain visible in the course for the rest of the match if the player had their online hole timer expire while in the hazard resolution screen. [Hazard Resolution] Updated the drop ball arrow so that it fades in and out instead of remaining visible when the screen fades to black on a transition. [HUD] Made a number of minor adjustments to HUD widget sizing, alignment, and fonts to ensure consistency between HUD UI elements. [Inventory] Expanded the size of the inventory grid to display 16 items instead of 12. [Online] Added a button hint for cycling through spectator cameras in online stroke play.

Audio: Fixed a couple of minor commentary bugs.

Stability: Fixed a softlock that could occur after entering and exiting online foursomes without proceeding into matchmaking. Fix for broken UI and a crash that could occur when disconnecting from the network in the main menu after playing a match in online or private match. Additional crash and stability-related fixes.



Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about EA Sports PGA Tour Season 10. We hope you enjoy everything the latest season has to offer. See you on the greens! We look forward to seeing what EA does next with the game.

