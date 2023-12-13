Overall, Season 9 feels a bit smaller than previous seasons.

EA Sports PGA Tour Season 9 has officially arrived, with a new update, cosmetics, gear, and much more. Overall, Season 9 feels a bit smaller than previous seasons, focusing more on gameplay and bug fixing across several modes. Furthermore, Tournaments now have Specs with improved rating, with this seasons award being the Season 9 Precision and Impact Series Specs.

EA Sports PGA Tour Season 9 Update 10.0 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

New Specs for Season 9: Tournaments now have Specs with improved ratings and this season will be awarding new Season 9 Precision and Impact Series Specs.

Gameplay: Fixed the orange circle effect shown on obstructed shots. Occurs when the Aiming Arc setting is “Off”. Fixed the ball repositioning logic so that it always disabled for balls on the green. This was noticeable on holes like Harbour Town #14 and Sawgrass #17 if a ball was hit onto the green close to the water.

Online: Removed “Unplayable Lie” menu option from Online and Private Match modes (previously disabled) and unintentionally enabled in a recent patch. The “Any 9” random holes formats were disabled shortly after Season 8 launch due to an issue with some players seeing an incorrect scorecard. That issue has been fixed and “Any 9” random holes have been re-enabled for Season 9. Fix for sometimes seeing remote golfers immediately step to address the ball and back when it is their turn to play.

Tournaments: Updated the Tournament selection widget to replace “Hole Select” and “Game Mode” information with “Tee Location” and “Mechanic Style”, so that players are better informed about Tournament setup before registering.

Courses: [The Country Club] Fixed wrongly ordered hole preview images for The Country Club in custom hole select screen. [Torrey Pines] Fixed one of the online spectator cameras on hole 8 viewing the wrong hole.

UI: [Career] Updated PGA of America logo to use the white version of the logo in a number of screens so that it is easier to see. [Course Select] Update alphabetical sorting so that it no longer takes capitalization into account. [Custom Hole Select] Fixed so that highlighted color no longer remains on each hole after highlighted. [Online] Fixed loading screens color being darker than intended and text formatting, so that longer course names fit correctly. [Pro Pass] Removed quantity labels from Pro Pass levels. [Quests] Removed redundant progress indicators from a number of “Road to PGA” quests objectives. [Skills] Fixed the Course Fit widget to more accurately represent how your golfer’s skills and specs contribute to each attribute. [Skins] Fixed “skins won” value in the gameplay scorecard. [Skins] Fixed the scorecard which was missing the thousands separator. [Text] Fixed a few inconsistent terms such as “coins” instead of “Reward Points” and “activate golfer” instead of “select golfer”.

Gear: Fixed clipping on the back of the collar on the Skeleton Quarter Zip.

Stability: Fixed a crash that could occur if Quests were unavailable. Fixed a softlock that could occur after changing first party profiles in the main menu. Additional crash and stability-related fixes.



Overall, that wraps it up for the EA Sports PGA Tour Season 9 Patch 10.0 notes. Overall, Season 9 focused more on gameplay tuning and bug fixing. Expect updates for the game to potentially look like this in the future, as EA might have other plans up their sleeves. We hope you enjoy the latest season of EA Sports PGA Tour.

