EA Sports WRC has over 70 available cars across 18 classes to choose from at launch. To benefit players, we created a full list off all cars in the game. Whether you want to take them out for a spin on Quick Play, or you want to build a car with a similar setup, it's good to know which options you have in the game. So, without further ado, let's take a look at every car in EA Sports WRC.

All Cars In EA Sports WRC

There are 78 total cars in EA Sports WRC at launch, spread across 18 different classes:

WRC Cars:

Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid

WRC2:

Citroen C3 Rally2

Ford Fiesta Rally2

Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

Hyundai i20 N Rally2

Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Junior WRC:

Ford Fiesta Rally3

World Rally Car 2017-2021:

Volkswagen Polo 2017

Ford Fiesta WRC

Rally2:

Peugeot 208 T16 R5

Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2

Volkswagen Polot GTI R5

Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Rally4:

Peugeot 208 Rally4

Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4

Opel Adam R2

Renault Twingo II

NR4/R4:

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

Subaru WRX STI NR4

DJM Motorsport McRae R4

S2000:

Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000

Peugeot 207 S2000

Opel Corssa S2000

World Rally Car 1997-2011:

Subaru Impreza 2001

Subaru Impreza 1998

Subaru Impreza 2008

SEAT Cordoba WRC

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI

MINI Countryman Rally Edition

Citroen C4 WRC

Citroen Xsara WRC

Ford Focus RS Rally 2001

Ford Focus RS Rally 2008

Peugeot 206 Rally

Skoda Fabia WRC

S1600:

Citroen Saxo Super 1600

Renault Clio S1600

Ford Puma S1600

Citroen C2 Super 1600

F2 Kit Car:

Peugeot 306 Maxi

Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car

SEAT Ibiza Kit Car

Vauxhall Astra Rally Car

Ford Escort MK6 Maxi

Renault Maxi Megane

Group A:

Ford Escort RS Cosworth

Lancia Delta HF Integrale

Subaru Legacy RS

Mitsubishi Galant VR4

Subaru Impreza 1995

(4WD) Group B:

Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)

Ford Rs200

Lancia Delta S4

MG Metro 6R4

Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2

(RWD) Group B:

BMW M1 Procar Rally

Lancia 037 Evo 2

Opel Manta 400

Porsche 911 SC RS

H3 (RWD):

BMW M3 Evo Rally

Lancia Stratos

Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

Opel Ascona 400

Renault 5 Turbo

Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport

H2 RWD:

Hillman Avenger

Ford Escort MK2

Fiat 131 Abarth Rally

Opel Kadett C GT/E

Talbot Sunbeam Lotus

Alpine A110 1600 S

H2 FWD:

Peugeot 205 GTI

Peugeot 309 GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

H1 FWD:

Vauxhall Nova Sport

Lancia Fulvia HF

Mini Cooper S

And that wraps up this list of every car in WRC at launch. Overall, the sizable list offers a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. Of course, we expect the developers to add more vehicles in the game over time to expand the title's life span.

EA Sports WRC releases this week for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, The EA App, and Epic Games Store. Additionally, ClutchPoints received a PS5 copy for review, giving the game an 8.5/10.

