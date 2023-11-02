EA Sports WRC has over 70 available cars across 18 classes to choose from at launch. To benefit players, we created a full list off all cars in the game. Whether you want to take them out for a spin on Quick Play, or you want to build a car with a similar setup, it's good to know which options you have in the game. So, without further ado, let's take a look at every car in EA Sports WRC.
All Cars In EA Sports WRC
There are 78 total cars in EA Sports WRC at launch, spread across 18 different classes:
WRC Cars:
- Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid
- Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid
- Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid
WRC2:
- Citroen C3 Rally2
- Ford Fiesta Rally2
- Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo
- Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
- Hyundai i20 N Rally2
- Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
Junior WRC:
- Ford Fiesta Rally3
World Rally Car 2017-2021:
- Volkswagen Polo 2017
- Ford Fiesta WRC
Rally2:
- Peugeot 208 T16 R5
- Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2
- Volkswagen Polot GTI R5
- Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo
- Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
Rally4:
- Peugeot 208 Rally4
- Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4
- Opel Adam R2
- Renault Twingo II
NR4/R4:
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
- Subaru WRX STI NR4
- DJM Motorsport McRae R4
S2000:
- Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000
- Peugeot 207 S2000
- Opel Corssa S2000
World Rally Car 1997-2011:
- Subaru Impreza 2001
- Subaru Impreza 1998
- Subaru Impreza 2008
- SEAT Cordoba WRC
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI
- MINI Countryman Rally Edition
- Citroen C4 WRC
- Citroen Xsara WRC
- Ford Focus RS Rally 2001
- Ford Focus RS Rally 2008
- Peugeot 206 Rally
- Skoda Fabia WRC
S1600:
- Citroen Saxo Super 1600
- Renault Clio S1600
- Ford Puma S1600
- Citroen C2 Super 1600
F2 Kit Car:
- Peugeot 306 Maxi
- Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car
- SEAT Ibiza Kit Car
- Vauxhall Astra Rally Car
- Ford Escort MK6 Maxi
- Renault Maxi Megane
Group A:
- Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- Lancia Delta HF Integrale
- Subaru Legacy RS
- Mitsubishi Galant VR4
- Subaru Impreza 1995
(4WD) Group B:
- Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)
- Ford Rs200
- Lancia Delta S4
- MG Metro 6R4
- Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2
(RWD) Group B:
- BMW M1 Procar Rally
- Lancia 037 Evo 2
- Opel Manta 400
- Porsche 911 SC RS
H3 (RWD):
- BMW M3 Evo Rally
- Lancia Stratos
- Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- Opel Ascona 400
- Renault 5 Turbo
- Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport
H2 RWD:
- Hillman Avenger
- Ford Escort MK2
- Fiat 131 Abarth Rally
- Opel Kadett C GT/E
- Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
- Alpine A110 1600 S
H2 FWD:
- Peugeot 205 GTI
- Peugeot 309 GTI
- Volkswagen Golf GTI
H1 FWD:
- Vauxhall Nova Sport
- Lancia Fulvia HF
- Mini Cooper S
And that wraps up this list of every car in WRC at launch. Overall, the sizable list offers a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. Of course, we expect the developers to add more vehicles in the game over time to expand the title's life span.
EA Sports WRC releases this week for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, The EA App, and Epic Games Store. Additionally, ClutchPoints received a PS5 copy for review, giving the game an 8.5/10.
