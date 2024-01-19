Overall, this bug plagued the game in a way that made Career Mode almost unplayable

The latest EA Sports WRC Update 1.41 fixed a massive issue that caused WRC's Carer Mode to crash sometimes. Overall, this bug plagued the game in a way that made Career Mode almost unplayable. However, the developer gave true on their word to release a patch in mid-January that addressed the issue. Furthermore, the update's patch notes include other fixes within EA WRC.

EA Sports WRC Update 1.41. Patch Notes – Full List Of Improvements

The v1.4.1 update to #EASPORTSWRC is currently rolling out on all platforms. This update addresses specific issues arising from the v1.4.0 update. Our next regular update, v1.5.0, is currently in development. — EA SPORTS WRC (@EASPORTSWRC) January 18, 2024

Crash Fixed:

Fixed an issue in which some players would experience a game crash when resuming Career.

AI:

Fixed an issue in which AI performance would dramatically decrease when resuming an in-progress Career or Championship Event.

Locations:

Chile – Bio Bio – Fixed an issue in which a penalty reset line was placed too close to a specific hairpin’s apex.

Chile – Pulpería – Fixed an issue in which a penalty reset line was placed too close to a specific hairpin’s apex.

Chile – María Las Cruces – Fixed an issue in which a penalty reset line was placed too close to a specific hairpin’s apex.

Chile – Las Pataguas – Fixed an issue in which a penalty reset line was placed too close to a specific hairpin’s apex.

Chile – Chivilingo – Fixed an issue in which a penalty reset line was placed too close to a specific hairpin’s apex.

Performance

Addressed an issue on console that was causing additional screen tearing in frontend menus after the v1.4.0 update.

Addressed an issue on console that was causing additional screen tearing after excessive use of the pause menu.

Performance on console should now be similar to before v1.4.0. We will continue to investigate and address performance issues on console and PC in future updates.

Overall, that wraps up everything we know about EA Sports WRC Update 1.41. Thankfully, WRC's Career Mode should work fine with less crashes now than experienced before.

When Does EA WRC Update 1.5 Come Out?

The next update for EA WRC is currently in development, according to the developer. However, the fixes implemented in this patch should alleviate the major issues dealt in WRC's Career Mode. Additionally, now fans can enjoy the Season 2 content in Career Mode anxiety-free. Experience the Central European Rally and race on all-new tracks.

