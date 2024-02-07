The upcoming season adds new Moments, along with new livery and cosmetics to earn.

The EA Sports WRC Season 3 release date arrives soon , with a new Rally Pass, Patch Notes, and more. Furthermore, the upcoming season adds new Moments, along with new livery and cosmetics to earn. Overall, Season 3 gives WRC fans enough incentive to get back behind the driver's seat and take on the next challenge.

EA Sports WRC Season 3 Release Date – February 13th

Season 3 of #EASPORTSWRC is coming fast 🚘💨💨💨 ✅ 30 New Rally Pass items (from Feb. 13) ✅ 67 New Moments (daily from Feb. 13) ✅ Many bug fixes & improvements 📙 More info: https://t.co/vHCYhbkWFh — EA SPORTS WRC (@EASPORTSWRC) February 7, 2024

The WRC Season 3 release date is Tuesday, February 13th. The newest season arrives to all platforms of the game, with a brand new Rally Pass.

WRC Season 3 Rally Pass

Like previous seasons, WRC Season 3's Rally Pass allows players to earn XP and unlock more rewards in-game. Overall, Season 3 features 30 total rewards earnable via XP (10), EA Play (5), and VIP Rally Pass (15). However, since the new pass doesn't begin until February 13th, you have plenty of time to complete the Season 2 Pass. When the season shifts over, all players reset to level 1.

Earning XP is a matter of just playing the game a lot. We recommend Moments Mode, and trying out all the other of the modes to keep the experience from getting stale. Fortunately, these rewards are usually cosmetics and liveries, meaning they won't help you win races.

WRC Season 3 Moments

Season 3 celebrates more WRC history with new Moments to experience the sport on a whole new level. With the 2024 WRC Season beginning soon, many of the new moments will be based the events throughout the season.

Some of the new Season 3 Moments include:

A British Icon (Monte Carlo) “At the 1964 Monte-Carlo rally, Paddy Hopkirk took a win so iconic it became one of the defining historic moments for the MINI Cooper S as a car, with his win remaining in rally folklore to this day. The MINI Cooper S was unrivaled in these icy conditions. “

Unlucky Moment (Chile) “While on a charge Teemu Suininen damaged his steering badly, crashing out of this event despite what looked like a promising turn of events for the Finn.”

The Jack of All Trades (Mexico) “The highly sought after Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 road car was modified for rallying, seeing success early on in its career, as well as in other racing series. In modern times the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 remains a true classic.”

A Defiant Monte-Carlo Defence (Monte Carlo) “Erik Cais started the final day of the Rallye Automobile de Monte-Carlo 2022 with a 44.5 second lead, maintaining this lead to win this iconic event.”

WRC Prototype (Sardinia) “The Volkswagen Polo 2017 never made it to international competition but was tested extensively before the project ended. Naturally, this surface type would have been part of this testing program had it continued.”



That just includes a few of the races to expect in Season 3.

WRC Season 3 Patch Notes

Lastly, the latest WRC Patch Notes addressed several gameplay bug fixes and more. Additionally, it made adjustments to several locations, the livery editor, Clubs, Championship mode, and much more.

Overall, the key patch notes include:

Expanded upon Unreal Engine's shader compilation process when booting the game on PC, by adding PSO support for compute shaders. This should help reduce the amount of stutter experienced during gameplay.

Expanded upon Unreal Engine's VFX system (“Niagara”), adding PSO support for compute shaders. This should help reduce the amount of stutter experienced during gameplay.

Fixed an issue in some scenarios in which micro-stuttering was occurring while the player was hitting maximum FPS with V-Sync enabled. This should result in a smoother experience during gameplay.

Fixed an issue on all locations in which some reset lines were only triggering from one side, allowing players to pass through them freely.

Fixed a number of issues related to reset lines, corner-cutting and object collision behaviour across several locations.

Addressed a number of areas in which framerate would drop significantly on Chile. Other locations may also see a slight performance improvement as a result.

Overall, the notes are pretty extensive and made tons of improvements. It's good to see that, despite months after launch, the patch notes are pretty lengthy. Of course, Codemasters will work to reduce issues so that their patch notes become shorter in the future.

And that includes everything you need to know about WRC Season 3, it's release date, Rally Pass, and more. While this season didn't add a new location, it does come with enough content to keep hardcore fans busy. We look forward to its release.

Additionally, the 2024 WRC Season is underway, bringing a whole new year of exciting races. The first event, the Rallye Monte Carlo, already took place this January. Season 3 releases just five days before Rally Sweden begins.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.