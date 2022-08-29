NFL cut day is a life-altering moment for players across the league. For some, it symbolizes a dream come true and they have achieved their NFL dream. For others, they fall just short and are forced to go back to the drawing board to find a new opportunity. While it may not be as impactful on the rest of us, it does mean that regular-season football is right around the corner. The Philadelphia Eagles had an impressive offseason with many notable moves. Things are now seemingly set in stone after the Eagles’ 53-man cuts to finalize the roster for the 2022 NFL season.

It is evident that the Eagles improved this offseason, but to what extent is still the question. Their biggest weakness seemed destined to be safety, but Howie Roseman addressed this by trading for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to solve this issue. This nearly completes the team as he appears a seamless fit in the Eagles’ secondary. The franchise has assembled one of its most complete rosters in history and has its eyes on contending this year. While there is plenty of reason for optimism already, here are two positions that still could benefit from a slight upgrade following the final roster decisions ahead of this upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Positions Eagles still must improve after 53-man roster cuts

2. Defensive End

The saying goes that games can be won or lost in the trenches. The Eagles have certainly bought into this and paid close attention to both sides of the line. They reinforced this by using a first-round pick on defensive tackle Jordan Davis. He has impressed greatly in the preseason. The defensive tackle group of Davis, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, and Javon Hargrave is set to play a major role in the team’s success this season.

However, there is less stability in the defensive end unit next to them. The Eagles will be counting on Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat as their primary starters this season. Graham is 34 years old and will be attempting to make his return from a torn Achilles. He tore it Week 2 last season. Sweat served as the team’s starter last season but tallied just 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his 16 games. Beyond these two are Derrick Barnett, who has vastly underperformed since being the 14th overall pick in 2017, and Tarron Jackson.

While it could be worse, defensive end has become a position where they are somewhat thin. The Eagles counting on Graham to play major snaps based on his injury history and age is especially risky. The Eagles would be wise to seek out a talented rusher that has shaken free in an attempt to improve their pass rush. Philadelphia has seen success in the past by rotating defensive ends. Adding an additional threat to make this possible could be a major benefit.

1. Running Back

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to have one of the best running games in the NFL regardless of who is in the backfield. The team led the NFL in team rushing yards last season with 2,715. This is a major testament to their offensive line unit which was one of the most dominant in the sport.

The rushing production is already there. But the Eagles could use an impact running back to serve as the focal point. Last season, Jalen Hurts led the team with 784 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles upgraded weapons on the outside. Look for Hurts to rely on his arm more this season.

Miles Sanders has shown signs of being a capable lead back. However, he has struggled to stay healthy thus far in his career. His side-to-side style of running has also not fully meshed with the downhill nature of the Eagles’ offensive line. Philadelphia truly found their identity as an offense last season when Sanders was out and they embraced this style of running.

Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott should both be expected to play a notable role in the running game this year. The team will surely mix in a committee approach as they look for the best production. If the team can upgrade at the running back position before the season’s start, it could take the offense to another level. There were rumors of interest in unhappy Browns running back Kareem Hunt which makes some sense. While the Eagles have enough talent scattered around their running back unit already, adding this type of premier talent would provide the offense with another intriguing win-now option.