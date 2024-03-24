The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping that after a strong free agency, coupled with a likewise successful 2024 NFL Draft, they will not only once again be a playoff team next season but also reclaim their NFC East division title that they let slip away towards the end of last year.
Although it wasn't as successful a year as the Eagles would have liked last season, their playoff berth placed them with a later pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft at No. 22. The Eagles will have eight picks in the upcoming draft overall, spanning through the sixth round. They'll have two second-round picks, with their first, No. 50, acquired from the New Orleans Saints, and another, their own, just three picks later.
They'll be without a third-round pick in this year's draft but will have one fourth (acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers), three fifths (one acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and one sixth, which are all compensatory picks.
In this mock draft, we're focusing on the Eagles picks in the first three rounds. However, as mentioned, the Eagles are without a third-round pick this year after their recent trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for quarterback Kenny Pickett. The deal for Pickett came at the expense of the third-round, No. 98 overall compensatory pick, and a pair of 2025 seventh-round picks.
Like with any draft, it will be interesting to see what the Eagles do, especially picking in the later part of most rounds. In the last two drafts, the Eagles have focused on defense with their first-round picks. Don't be surprised if they make it three years in a row.
Here's our three-round mock draft for the Eagles.
First Round – Pick No. 22
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa — The Eagles drafting Cooper DeJean in the first round would definitely bolster their secondary. DeJean's versatility and impact potential make him an attractive option, as he can excel at outside cornerback, safety, or slot cornerback — a definite need for Philadelphia. His elite footwork, ball skills, and athleticism suggest he could be a game-changer on defense. With the Eagles needing to improve their pass defense last season, DeJean could provide an immediate boost and become a cornerstone of their secondary for years to come.
Second Round – Pick No. 50
Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida — Despite adding a 31-year-old Devante Parker in free agency, the Eagles are looking for a reliable slot receiver, and Ricky Pearsall fits the bill, per PFF. Pearsall may not be the most physically imposing receiver at 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, but his ability to find openings in defenses and make plays after the catch make him an intriguing prospect. With his route-running prowess and reliable hands, Pearsall could quickly become a favorite target for the Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts, providing a valuable weapon in the passing game, and a nice addition to AJ Brown and Devonta Smith.
Second Round – Pick No. 53
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri — With their second second round pick, the Eagles could target Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to further strengthen their secondary. Rakestraw's high football IQ and ability to excel in off-coverage make him an attractive option. While his lack of ball production is a slight concern, his instincts and quick decision-making could make him a valuable asset in defending the pass. With the Eagles looking to improve their pass defense, Rakestraw's skills and potential could make him a steal in the third round and a key contributor to their secondary.
Fourth Round – Pick No. 120
Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State — Having to skip the third, the Eagles will have to wait until the fourth round to potentially grab this former Buckeye. Cade Stover is a tight end whose receiving skills have seen significant improvement, that could make him a threat in the Eagles passing game. As a former basketball player in high school, it's evident he can high-point catches, not to mention having an ability to gain yards after the catch. While he has room to grow as a blocker, his athleticism and versatility suggest he can develop into a valuable player should he find his way to Philadelphia. With his potential, he could be a nice compliment to Dallas Goedert, adding depth to the position. Not to mention even a replacement for Goedert, who has missed 16 games over the last four seasons.